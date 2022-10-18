A bowling tournament will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Litchfield Bowling Center to raise funds for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. Pins for Paws will begin at 1 p.m. Cori Heacock says there are just a few spots left, so if anyone is interested, they should call her to register at 693-5202. She says they had a tournament in 2019 and then had to take a couple years off for COVID, but the 2nd “annual” tournament will be held tomorrow and it should be fun – with the $35 registration fee getting you a t-shirt, a one-year membership in the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties, and 3 games of bowling.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO