Pins for Paws Fundraiser
A bowling tournament will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Litchfield Bowling Center to raise funds for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. Pins for Paws will begin at 1 p.m. Cori Heacock says there are just a few spots left, so if anyone is interested, they should call her to register at 693-5202. She says they had a tournament in 2019 and then had to take a couple years off for COVID, but the 2nd “annual” tournament will be held tomorrow and it should be fun – with the $35 registration fee getting you a t-shirt, a one-year membership in the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties, and 3 games of bowling.
Donald Pearson
DONALD PEARSON, formerly of Litchfield, passed away at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson on October 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday October 21, 2022 at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the...
Cornerstone Church Hosting a Program on Surviving the Holidays
Cornerstone Church in Litchfield is hosting an event on November 7th to help people who are grieving in various ways to survive the holidays. It’s free and it’s from 6:30-to-8:30 p.m. Josh Keller says people grieve as they face all kinds of situations in life and it’s best...
Litchfield City Council Approves Eagle Scout Project
The Litchfield City Council covered a number of items during Monday night’s meeting. The Council also had a work session following the regular meeting. Mayor Keith Johnson says the main topic during the work session was how to use $726,000 that Litchfield is receiving as part of the American Rescue Plan. He says the Council members had a good discussion and will make a decision about it at the next meeting.
2-Vehicle Crash With Injuries
On Tuesday evening at 7:30, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Roads 41 and 40 in Farming Township. Stearns County Deputies, along with the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance responded to the crash.
Farming Township Chainsaw Accident
On Wednesday afternoon at 5:43, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a man who had accidentally cut his leg with a chainsaw near the address of 30378 Mapleview Road in Farming Township. He’s identified as 71-year-old Larry Gorecki of Richmond. Gorecki was reported to have...
2-Vehicle Head-On Crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at 6:36 on County Road 23 – about a half mile west of 45th Street Southeast. 35-year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west-bound on 23, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and crossed over into the east-bound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford Edge – driven by 29-year-old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi. Sandoval was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with unknown injuries, and Engel was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
One-Vehicle Rollover Accident
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident at 1:58 Thursday morning in the 400 block of 187th Street Northeast of rural Atwater. A 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by 36-year-old Justin Denny of Atwater, was southbound on 187th Street, entered the ditch and rolled over. Denny was transported by ambulance to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The crash remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Atwater Ambulance and Fire Dept., Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and CentraCare Ambulance.
