bioengineer.org
Ludwig Lausanne researchers develop strategy to noninvasively monitor key immune cells in tumors
OCTOBER 19, 2022, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has developed a strategy to noninvasively track immune cells known as macrophages within brain and breast tumors in living mice. Cancers often recruit and reprogram these tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs, to support their own growth and confer resistance to therapies. Led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Johanna Joyce and Davide Croci and their colleague at the Lausanne University Hospital, Ruud B. van Heeswijk, the study appears in the current issue of Science Translational Medicine and is featured on the cover of the journal.
Researchers target TANGO2 to study iron-rich blood molecule
Heme, the iron-holding molecule that gives blood its red color, is essential for life. Yet, ironically, it can be quite toxic if not properly handled. In fact, numerous diseases – from various cancers to cardiovascular diseases – are associated with defects in heme homeostasis. Heme, the iron-holding molecule...
Radon exposure significantly affected by behaviour and socio-economic factors, study finds
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows...
Patients in lower-income countries receive less timely cancer diagnoses
The time it takes a cancer patient to see a doctor, receive a diagnosis and begin treatment can vary greatly depending on the patient’s location and the type of cancer, with individuals in lower-income countries taking up to four times longer to initiate care. Dafina Petrova of the Biomedical Research Institute ibs.GRANADA and CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health in Spain and colleagues report these findings October 20th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine.
Embedding iron oxide into liposome bilayer to trigger ferroptosis
Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent regulated cell death process driven by excessive lipid peroxides and membrane injury, can enhance cancer vulnerability to chemotherapy. Lipid peroxidation of unsaturated lipids (UL) in biological membranes is a key to inducing ferroptosis. However, there is a significant thermodynamic barrier for hydrophilic polar nonelectrolytes (e.g., hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and hydroxyl radicals (•OH)) and ions to diffuse toward the center of the lipid bilayer for the initiation of lipid peroxidation. Improving the local content of diffusion-limited ROS in the lipid bilayer is a potential strategy to initiate peroxidation by inducing ferroptosis.
IU researcher creates virtual reality experiences to aid substance use disorder recovery
Indiana University researchers are combining psychological principles with innovative virtual reality technology to create a new immersive therapy for people with substance use disorders. They’ve recently received over $4.9 million from the National Institutes of Health and launched an IU-affiliated startup company to test and further develop the technology.
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Ikoma, Japan – Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives.
Reversing drug resistance in lung cancer
When someone is diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer — one of two main forms of lung cancer — there is a 70-80% chance that after 14 months the cancer will develop a resistance to the drug therapy originally given to fight it. If that happens, there aren’t many treatment options currently available. That’s why Raghuraman Kannan, the Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Chair in Cancer Research in the University of Missouri School of Medicine, is determined to find a solution.
TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mammalian hearts have almost no ability to grow new heart muscle cells, called cardiomyocytes, after birth. Thus, dead tissue after an adult heart attack is not repaired with new cardiomyocytes. It is instead replaced with scar tissue that weakens the pumping power of the heart and often leads to heart failure.
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
Tsukuba, Japan—While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
Tentacle robot can gently grasp fragile objects
If you’ve ever played the claw game at an arcade, you know how hard it is to grab and hold onto objects using robotics grippers. Imagine how much more nerve-wracking that game would be if, instead of plush stuffed animals, you were trying to grab a fragile piece of endangered coral or a priceless artifact from a sunken ship.
CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.
Fully mature hair follicles grown in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
Stem cell study reveals how neurons from PTSD patients react to stress
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with...
Three Salk scientists among 2022 Curebound Discovery Grant winners
LA JOLLA (October 19, 2022)—The Salk Institute’s American Cancer Society Professor Tony Hunter, Professor Reuben Shaw, and Assistant Professor Graham McVicker are among 12 inaugural 2022 Discovery Grant winners. The awards, which total $3 million, were launched this year by Curebound, a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding collaborative cancer research that has the potential to reach the clinic.
Speeding up DNA computation with liquid droplets
□ Recent studies have shown that liquid-liquid phase separation – akin to how oil droplets form in water – leads to formation of diverse types of membraneless organelles, such as stress granules and nucleoli, in living cells. These organelles, also called biomolecular condensates, are liquid droplets performing specific cellular functions including gene regulation and stress response.
New study finds ways to improve light absorption in perovskite/si tandem solar cells
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has succeeded in achieving a power conversion efficiency (PEC) of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film. According to the research team, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value.
New genetic research by UMass Amherst advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the...
In pre-clinical trials, drug shows potential to combat exaggerated inflammation associated with COVID-19
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. Experiments involving animals...
Cytoskeleton acts as cells’ bouncer for bacteria
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
