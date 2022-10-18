When someone is diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer — one of two main forms of lung cancer — there is a 70-80% chance that after 14 months the cancer will develop a resistance to the drug therapy originally given to fight it. If that happens, there aren’t many treatment options currently available. That’s why Raghuraman Kannan, the Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Chair in Cancer Research in the University of Missouri School of Medicine, is determined to find a solution.

