The Crawfish Boxes
Astros open ALCS with 4-2 win against Yankees behind Verlander, three homers!
Some things never change, do they? The Astros seem to own the Yankees in the postseason as they opened the ALCS with a 4-2 win on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander was the key man on the mound, along with three homers from Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Peña.
ALCS Game 2 Thread. October 20, 2022, 6:37 CT. Yankees @ Astros
Well, yesterday, the Astros' big guns, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker, all went hitless, but the Astros won. Go figure.
UP 2-0! Bregman’s homer, flawless Framber lift unstoppable Astros over Yankees
One thing has remained an absolute truth: the Astros’ pitching has been one of the team’s strong points throughout the postseason. On Thursday night, it was at its best to guide Houston into a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, thanks to defeating the Yankees 3-2 at Minute Maid Park for the second night in a row.
Oops! All Astros: Alex Palmer & Yeuris Ramirez
The Crawfish Boxes are reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Alex Palmer is a five-foot-10, 160 lb. right-handed switch-hitting pitcher from Arlington, TX. Born on May 15, 1998, he was Houston’s 20th round pick in 2019 with the 616th overall pick and signed with an $80,000 bonus. The only player taken 616th to make it to the majors was Mike Barlow.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
