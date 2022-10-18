Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma

The timing of when plants flower, fruit and reach other stages in their life cycle, impacts ecosystems around the planet. From better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest to pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end due to high pollen counts, tracking plants’ life cycles worldwide is important, which is why LSU biologist Daijiang Li is building the first worldwide database on plant phenology, or the study of the timing of plant life cycles, which will be called Phenobase. He and his collaborators will integrate existing observatory phenology records from different networks across the world, such as the USA-National Phenology Network, to extract phenological information from the millions of digitized specimens, and tap into the vast amount of photos of plants collected by people around the world who have uploaded their images to online social media platforms such as iNaturalist and Budburst.

