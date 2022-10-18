Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma

Read full article on original website
Research co-led by CityU develops a high-resolution, wearable electrotactile rendering device that virtualizes the sense of touch
A collaborative research team co-led by City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has developed a wearable tactile rendering system, which can mimic the sensation of touch with high spatial resolution and a rapid response rate. The team demonstrated its application potential in a braille display, adding the sense of touch in the metaverse for functions such as virtual reality shopping and gaming, and potentially facilitating the work of astronauts, deep-sea divers and others who need to wear thick gloves.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
New way to make telescope mirrors could sharpen our view of the universe
WASHINGTON — Researchers have developed a new way to use femtosecond laser pulses to fabricate the high-precision ultrathin mirrors required for high-performance x-ray telescopes. The technique could help improve the space-based x-ray telescopes used to capture high-energy cosmic events involved in forming new stars and supermassive black holes. WASHINGTON...
Chang’E-5 samples reveal how young volcanism occurred on the Moon
A new study led by Prof. CHEN Yi from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) provides an answer to the question of how young volcanism occurred on the Moon. A new study led by Prof. CHEN Yi from the Institute of Geology and...
Review article regarding development of assay methods and blood levels of a hormone indicating gonadal functions in domestic animals
Osaka, Japan – Animal breeding is an interest shared by farm owners and pet lovers, yet how to simply assess animals’ reproductive functions remains a question. An Osaka Metropolitan University researcher provides a potential answer with his review on insulin-like peptide 3 (INSL3)—a circulating hormone secreted from the gonads—that highlights this hormone as a promising fertility indicator in domestic animals. These review results might facilitate early selection of fertile males or sires, reducing the costs and labor required for sire selection. His review was published in Reproductive Medicine and Biology.
Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colours
Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyse light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light – its strength at different wavelengths, like the colours in a rainbow – and are an essential tool for identifying and analysing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analysers, healthcare systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
How scientist designed the trajectory of microsatellite swarm from the macro-micro perspective?
As an emerging multi-satellite cooperative flight mode, microsatellite swarm has become an important future research issue for distributed space systems due to their advantages of low cost, rapid response, and collaborative decision-making. To address the coordination of swarms for autonomous agents, a probabilistic guidance approach has been investigated, which contained sub-swarms with different mission objectives. Probabilistic swarm guidance enables autonomous microsatellites to generate their individual trajectories independently so that the entire swarm converges to the desired distribution shape. However, it is essential to avoid crowding for reducing the possibility of collisions between microsatellites, which brings challenges to the design of the collision avoidance algorithm. In a research paper recently published in Space: Science & Technology, Bing Xiao, from School of Automation, Northwestern Polytechnical University, proposed a Centroidal Voronoi tessellation (CVT) and Model Predictive Control (MPC) based synthesis method, aiming to achieve macro-micro trajectory optimization of microsatellite swarm.
Fully mature hair follicles grown in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
Louisiana State University biologist applies AI to build a world plant life cycle timing database
The timing of when plants flower, fruit and reach other stages in their life cycle, impacts ecosystems around the planet. From better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest to pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end due to high pollen counts, tracking plants’ life cycles worldwide is important, which is why LSU biologist Daijiang Li is building the first worldwide database on plant phenology, or the study of the timing of plant life cycles, which will be called Phenobase. He and his collaborators will integrate existing observatory phenology records from different networks across the world, such as the USA-National Phenology Network, to extract phenological information from the millions of digitized specimens, and tap into the vast amount of photos of plants collected by people around the world who have uploaded their images to online social media platforms such as iNaturalist and Budburst.
New study finds ways to improve light absorption in perovskite/si tandem solar cells
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has succeeded in achieving a power conversion efficiency (PEC) of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film. According to the research team, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value.
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 – Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 – Although the sudden switch to remote and...
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Ikoma, Japan – Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives.
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet’s wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal “Nature Sustainability”, an international team of scientists – including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin – argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
National climate science satellite mission co-led by the University of Toronto secures more than $200 million
Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events in the face of climate change thanks to a new satellite mission that’s received more than $200 million in federal funding. Scientists across Canada will be able to better predict and mitigate extreme weather events...
Speeding up DNA computation with liquid droplets
□ Recent studies have shown that liquid-liquid phase separation – akin to how oil droplets form in water – leads to formation of diverse types of membraneless organelles, such as stress granules and nucleoli, in living cells. These organelles, also called biomolecular condensates, are liquid droplets performing specific cellular functions including gene regulation and stress response.
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
Tsukuba, Japan—While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
Ludwig Lausanne researchers develop strategy to noninvasively monitor key immune cells in tumors
OCTOBER 19, 2022, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has developed a strategy to noninvasively track immune cells known as macrophages within brain and breast tumors in living mice. Cancers often recruit and reprogram these tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs, to support their own growth and confer resistance to therapies. Led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Johanna Joyce and Davide Croci and their colleague at the Lausanne University Hospital, Ruud B. van Heeswijk, the study appears in the current issue of Science Translational Medicine and is featured on the cover of the journal.
MIT engineers develop sensors for face masks that help gauge fit
CAMBRIDGE, MA — Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, but a mask’s effectiveness depends on how well it fits. CAMBRIDGE, MA — Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, but a mask’s effectiveness depends on how well it fits.
Sickly shades of grey: disease outbreaks influence the color of wolves across North America
New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal Science, may have finally solved why wolves change colour across the North American continent. New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal...
Radon exposure significantly affected by behaviour and socio-economic factors, study finds
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows...
