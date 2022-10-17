North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe gave an update on the unsafe building code to the North Judson Town Council Monday night. Rowe said there are some issues with the legal and editorial review that he and the town attorney need to go over. He added he does not think it is anything in ordinance form but rather some small fixes. The legal and editorial review gives recommendations based on updated Indiana codes and what the town of North Judson has currently. It has been noted 2007 was the last time North Judson town codes were updated.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO