wkvi.com
Betty C. Bailey
Funeral services for Betty C. Bailey, 72, of Knox, will be Friday, October 21 at noon CT at the Braman and Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
wkvi.com
Marshall-Starke Special Olympics to Hold Registration
Basketball for Marshall-Starke Special Olympics athletes and volunteers will start soon. The Culver Community School Corporation will host basketball at the high school. Coaches and volunteers are still needed to assist during practices and games. Athletes wanting to participate should sign up by contacting Joe and Jackie at 574-935-0513 or...
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Adopts 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board members finalized the 2023 budget process this week. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Ratifies Document of Agreement
The Knox Community School Board ratified the collective bargaining agreement with the Knox Federation of Teachers this week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said he and the school board members held negotiations with the Federation and it all went very well. “The teachers will be receiving a $2,000 increase for all...
wkvi.com
Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department Donates Fire Trucks to Town, Township
The Hamlet Town Council accepted fire trucks from the Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department last week. Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department Captain Aaron Anderson was at the meeting on behalf of the fire department. He announced the department would like to donate Engine 1 to the town of Hamlet. He added other trucks currently at the department would also be donated to the town and the township. He said ownership of the trucks would be split evenly with the town and the township but Engine 1 would solely be owned by the Town of Hamlet.
wkvi.com
Interviews to Start Soon for Open Culver Street Department Positions
Interviews will be starting soon for the applicants who have applied for open positions within the Culver Street Department. Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe told the Culver Town Council members during their most recent meeting that once the advertising period for applications has closed, those interviews will be scheduled. She said a few applications have been submitted for the available part-time and full-time positions.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Looking to Fill Board Vacancies
The North Judson Town Council spoke about vacancies on several of the town’s boards Monday night. The Unsafe Building Authority currently has three seats available. The Planning Commission needs to fill one seat and the Board of Zoning Appeals has two seats. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe told WKVI...
wkvi.com
Poll Workers Needed in Starke County
Several locations in Starke County are in need of poll workers. It was announced during the Starke County Council meeting Monday afternoon that poll workers are needed to handle Election Day duties at three different locations in Starke County. A position at Koontz Lake, Hamlet and Washington Township are available....
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Hears Insurance Renewal Update
North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe told the North Judson Town Council Monday night that insurance renewals are coming up soon. Rowe stated there is a chance some additional appropriations may be needed. He added this all depends on how much reimbursement the town will get back from INDOT dealing with the Highway 10 project.
wkvi.com
Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition
Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Hears Unsafe Building Code Update
North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe gave an update on the unsafe building code to the North Judson Town Council Monday night. Rowe said there are some issues with the legal and editorial review that he and the town attorney need to go over. He added he does not think it is anything in ordinance form but rather some small fixes. The legal and editorial review gives recommendations based on updated Indiana codes and what the town of North Judson has currently. It has been noted 2007 was the last time North Judson town codes were updated.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Commissioners Hear Update on Property Sale
The Pulaski County Board of Commissioners gave an update on Monday about their property for sale in the northwest corner of 60 South and 60 West. In a previous county council meeting, Commissioner Maurice Loehmer announced the 1.2673 acres with access to two county roads was appraised for $46,000. During that meeting, the council passed a motion to have the property listed online by a realtor.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Council Adopts 2023 Budget
The Pulaski County Council unanimously adopted the county’s 2023 budget Monday night. Major funds include the General Fund at about $8.8 million, Courthouse Lease rental at $850,000, Highway at $3.9 million, Local Road and Street at $240,000, Cumulative Bridge at $393,000, Jail Lease Rental at $337,000, Cumulative Capital Development at $678,000, Community Crossings at $1 million, LIT PSAP at $630,000, LOIT – B Public Safety County Share at $1.1 million, and American Rescue Plan Act Funds at $2.4 million.
wkvi.com
Starke County Airport Authority 2023 Budget Approved
The Starke County Council approved the Starke County Airport Authority’s 2023 budget when they met Monday afternoon. The public hearing for the Starke County Airport Authority’s 2023 budget was held during the council’s previous meeting. According to the notice on the Indiana Gateway website, the total budget for the Airport Authority is $1,375,682.
wkvi.com
Starke County Council Approves Spear Tip Contract
The Starke County Council approved the Spear Tip Contract unanimously Monday night. The Spear Tip Contract is a forensic analysis of the government employee’s phone system. Each department’s phone system records phone calls. The analysis will tell the county if those recordings have ever been accessed by anyone and by whom.
