Secrets of Namibia’s fairy circles demystified: plants self-organize
Scientists have puzzled over the origin of Namibia’s fairy circles for nearly half a century. It boiled down to two main theories: either termites were responsible, or plants were somehow self-organizing. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen, benefitting from two exceptionally good rainfall seasons in the Namib Desert, show that the grasses within the fairy circles died immediately after rainfall, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches. Instead, continuous soil-moisture measurements demonstrate that the grasses around the circles strongly depleted the water within the circles and thereby likely induced the death of the grasses inside the circles. The results were published in Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics.
Secret behind spectacular blooms in world’s driest desert is invisible to human eyes
The Atacama desert, which stretches for approximately 1,600 km along the western coast of the cone of South America, is the driest place on Earth. Some weather stations there have never recorded rainfall throughout their existence. But it‘s far from barren: many species live here that occur nowhere else, adapted to its extreme conditions. And approximately every five to 10 years, from September to mid-November, the Atacama hosts one of the most spectacular sights of the natural world: the ‘desierto florido’ (literally ‘blooming desert’). These mass blooms, one of which is currently going on in the northern Atacama after abundant rainfall earlier this year, often attract media attention from around the globe.
Sickly shades of grey: disease outbreaks influence the color of wolves across North America
New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal Science, may have finally solved why wolves change colour across the North American continent. New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal...
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. This week, an international...
Professor Ji-Hyun Jang honored with the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the ‘Nano Korea 2022’
Professor Ji-Hyun Jang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been awarded the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the 20th international nano technology exhibition, namely the ‘Nano Korea 2022.’ This award has been given to her in recognition of her contributions to the development of more efficient hydrogen production technology with the use of Germanium‐doped artificial leaves.
Naval Warfare Innovation Continuum Workshop at NPS focuses on technologies for hybrid force operations
The Navy’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) 2022 includes six force design imperatives where autonomous, unmanned systems play an increasing role alongside traditional ships, submarines and aircraft. Commonly called the “hybrid force,” this concept extends and connects geographically distributed naval platforms for greater effect while imposing complicated scenarios and dilemmas on our adversaries.
Radon exposure significantly affected by behaviour and socio-economic factors, study finds
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows...
Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement to reflect the deteriorating security outlook for their region driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was...
