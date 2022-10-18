Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Taking Insulin During Pregnancy to Manage Diabetes
Insulin is a hormone the pancreas produces to help control blood glucose levels. Insulin may be needed to manage existing diabetes (type 1 or type 2) during pregnancy or, in some instances, to control blood sugar caused by gestational diabetes. Insulin does not cross the placenta and is considered safe...
verywellhealth.com
How Much Does Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Cost?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Symptoms of MS including muscle weakness, pain, and cognitive issues typically start between ages 20 and 40 and are caused by the breakdown of what’s called the myelin sheath (the protective coating around nerve cells that helps to carry information from the brain to the body). Treatment for MS can help slow the progression of this breakdown, and therefore slow symptom progression, but there is no cure for MS.
Was a Pesticide’s Manufacturer Aware of Its Connection to Parkinson’s?
The last few decades have abounded with stories of large corporations releasing products that caused harm — some through addiction, and others through debilitating physical conditions. What makes many of these cases far worse is learning that a company knew that they were causing harm but took no action to stop it. This can involve everything from the effects of pollution to the opioid epidemic. And the latest instance of it might come from the world of pesticides.
verywellhealth.com
Anemia Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Anemia is a condition in which red blood cell (RBC) number or function is diminished. There are many types and causes of anemia, with similar symptoms that include fatigue, low energy, pale skin, and a rapid heart rate. Severe anemia can cause significant health problems, such as heart failure. In...
verywellhealth.com
Post-Sepsis Syndrome Overview
Post-sepsis syndrome is a collection of long-term physical and psychological symptoms that develop in roughly 50% of sepsis survivors. Sepsis is an extreme reaction carried out by the body when an infection is present. It is a medical emergency because it is life-threatening. Symptoms of post-sepsis syndrome can develop within...
verywellhealth.com
Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir) - Oral
Paxlovid is not an FDA-approved medicine in the United States. The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to make Paxlovid available during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Paxlovid is an investigational (being studied) antiviral medication used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children age 12...
verywellhealth.com
Best Health Insurance for People With Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that blocks messages sent from the brain to the body. It can cause symptoms such as difficulty with movement, vision, and thinking. MS is a chronic, debilitating illness, so those with the disease need to find health insurance coverage regardless of income. This article...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Keratosis Follicularis?
Keratosis follicularis is a type of skin disorder that causes people to develop rough bumps and thick plaques or skin lesions. The condition is also known as Darier disease and affects roughly 1 in 36,000 to 100,000 people. The condition typically develops at puberty and during the teen years. However,...
verywellhealth.com
Forgetfulness
Forgetfulness is a normal part of life, and it’s common to grow more forgetful as you age. Still, it can be scary and make you concerned about developing Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurological condition associated with memory loss. Rest assured that most people get more forgetful over time...
verywellhealth.com
Can Bactrim Be Used to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a vaginal infection caused by several possible types of bacteria. Although antibiotics can treat this infection, not every antibiotic is a good fit. There are several options for treating bacterial vaginosis, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts two at the top of...
verywellhealth.com
Clobex (Clobetasol) – Topical
Clobex (clobetasol) is a prescription medication used to treat inflammation and itchiness related to skin or scalp conditions. It belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids. While it is not known exactly how clobetasol works, researchers suggest that it blocks the release of certain chemicals, such as arachidonic...
verywellhealth.com
How Often Should You Get a Mammogram?
A mammogram is an X-ray of breast tissue. It is the most effective screening tool available for identifying breast cancer. Guidelines on when to get a mammogram vary. Women at high risk for breast cancer may have a different schedule than those with average risk. This article reviews the different...
verywellhealth.com
Can You Still Get Strep Throat Without Tonsils?
Strep throat is a bacterial infection of the throat and tonsils. You can still get this infection if you've had your tonsils removed. Although swelling—and sometimes even infectious oozing—of the tonsils can happen with strep throat, you can develop this infection in the lining of your throat with or without tonsils.
verywellhealth.com
Common Defense Mechanisms and How They’re Used
Sigmund Freud, the creator of psychoanalysis, coined the term "defense mechanisms" (also sometimes called ego defense mechanisms or coping styles) in 1926. Freud's term attempted to explain how individuals manage stress and described them as relatively involuntary responses to internal or external factors surrounding thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Defense mechanisms...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Skin Crawling (Formication)?
Formication, or a sensation that your skin is "crawling," is a physical symptom that occurs without a physical cause. This symptom is also called a tactile hallucination. Formication can occur with mental health conditions, neurological diseases, or menopause. It can also be a side effect of medication or recreational drugs.
Comments / 0