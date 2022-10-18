Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Gucci Announces Pop-Ups and Palace Store Takeovers
For the first time since it launched in 2021, Gucci‘s Vault is set to transcend its digital form, resulting in a series of physical pop-ups and Palace store takeovers in honor of the upcoming Palace x Gucci collection. The physical events mark the first time that Palace has allowed...
Saie x Reformation Launch First-Ever Beauty Partnership
Merging fashion and beauty together, Saie joins with Reformation to create a first-ever collaboration. Saie has created a brand-new product formulation called High Glow Liquid Highlighter, in the shade “Ref Rose,” a dusty, shimmery rose shade created to match Reformation’s holiday collection. High Glow is inspired by two of Saie’s cult favorites, Dew Blush and Glowy Super Gel. Combined with the moisturizing gel-cream texture of Dew Blush and the lightweight illuminating properties of Glowy Super Gel, the product’s formula is one-of-a-kind, perfect for your fall and pre-winter glow.
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Iconic Luxury Brand Barneys New York Launches Into the Beauty Space
Iconic luxury staple Barneys New York has been reimagined as a beauty brand. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Korean-based lifestyle entity Gloent Group partnered to launch the initial skincare line with fragrance, haircare, body care, cosmetics and wellness to follow suit. The Barneys NY Beauty debut product line includes a serum, hybrid cleanser, water essence, rich cream, light gel cream moisturizers and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks addressing skin concerns such as redness, dehydration and irritation.
Jared Leto Unlocks the Key to Youth With the Launch of Beauty Brand
The cat is out of the bag, Oscar award-winning actor Jared Leto is launching his own skincare brand: Twentynine Palms. Twentynine Palms will feature an 11-piece line of skincare, body care and haircare products. (As we know Leto has the most amazing skin and hair.) “I know I’m a student here, but I think that’s the best place to be,” Leto shared with Vogue. Twentynine Palms draws its name from a popular getaway in California, Joshua Tree National Park. The new brand embraces this reverence for imagination and reinvention, with the Mojave desert as its muse, utilizing ingredients local to the Mojave desert to create formulas with subtle aromas inspired by the desert landscape.
The Rise of Ugly-Chic Fashion
If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you’ve heard the audio jokingly poking fun at Gen Z’s mismatched and quirky style. Informing its listeners that the outspoken generation will “wear a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots” and call it an outfit, the playful viral sound captures the carefree attitude we’ve adopted towards getting dressed.
The Matelasse Is CELINE's Newest It-Bag
First debuted at the brand’s Winter 2022 ‘Dans Paris’ show, CELINE‘s latest it-bag comes in the form of its new Chain Shoulder Matelasse silhouette. Designed to reflect the wider collection’s refined spirit, the bag boasts a sleek quilted goatskin fabric complete with sharp metal detailing, a lambskin lining and an oversized chain handle. Currently available in two classic colorways of black and nude, the Matelasse is set to be CELINE’s best-selling bag yet.
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
MARKET and Havaianas Drop Flip-Flop/ Puffer Boot Hybrid
Unlikely duo MARKET and Havaianas link for what the twosome refer to as “the world’s first ever fully convertible modular sandal.”. The design starts with a classic Havaianas flip-flop, elevated with more cushioned rubber sole. The model transforms into a puffer shoe with a zip-on upper done in black, water-resistant nylon. MARKET’s signature golden yellow hue lights up the collab as trim, landing on the insole, branding and drawstring cord.
Hermès Has Launched a Fragrance for Children
Following up on its luxe, over-the-top blotting paper, Hermès has added another unexpected product to its beauty lineup — “Cabriole,” a fragrance for children. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the director of creation and olfactory heritage for Hermès Parfums, explained the inspiration behind the perfume in a press release. “I sought to create a comforting and highly distinctive scented water that signifies the bond between parent and child. I wanted to make a digression, a joyful leap towards a new proposal.” She added, “Deliberately moving away from orange blossom, I used osmanthus and honeysuckle to express in a different way the great fondness I feel for childhood, a time of fearless experimentation and insatiable curiosity. This eau de senteur is an invitation to prolong this state of mind, made of play and freedom, for as long as possible.”
Depop Collaborators: Keep Hush Gives Underground Music Visibility Through Rave-Themed Activation
Keep Hush is a collective of six music lovers dedicated to spotlighting the UK’s evolving underground music scene. They’ve built a community who have a passion for music and continue to explore the ways music intersects with other realms, such as fashion and the visual arts. “Both music and fashion allow for self-expression, feelings of freedom, and connection to others. That’s at the core of the connection between the two.” said Keep Hush, and this connection is what drives their endeavors.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Unreleased Album and Poetry Book Were Stolen a Few Months Ago
Lana Del Rey has revealed that her unreleased album and poetry book were both stolen from her car while she was out in Los Angeles. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I stepped away for a minute and the one time I let my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it.”
Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve
MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late ’70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.
Are Ye and Balenciaga Officially Over?
Balenciaga has seemingly cut all ties with Kanye West, following his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, subsequent criticism of Vogue editor Gabriela Karefa-Johnson and recent antisemitic statements. Though the brand hasn’t yet released an official statement (and may not release one at all) there’s been...
Jhayco, Feid and Sech Team Up To Deliver the Latest Reggaeton Female Anthem, "En La De Ella"
Reggaeton artists Jhayco (formerly known as Jhay Cortez), Feid and Sech have joined forces to release their vibrant new single, “En La De Ella.”. Based on the lyrics, the hot track empowers women to unapologetically be themselves. “No la mire que ella esta en la de ella,” they sing, which in Spanish roughly translates to, “Don’t look at her, she’s in her own element.” Meanwhile, musically, the catchy beat is ideal for a night of dancing with girlfriends.
These Are the Drinks and Food You Can Get on Kylie Jenner's $72.8M USD Private Jet
Kylie Jenner‘s private jet, also known as “Kylie Air,” is as extra as you thought it would be. A recent episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians gives a closer look at the plane, which the Kylie Cosmetics founder bought for $72.8 million USD in 2020. Her sister Kendall, who borrowed the jet for a trip with her friend Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye, got the full experience, which includes a food menu featuring an Asian chicken salad, a Caprese salad and gluten-free chicken Alfredo. Guests are also offered drinks like a strawberry margarita made using Kendall’s 818 tequila, as well as rose champagne and a vodka cranberry.
Security Camera Sales Have Gone up by 1,000% Since 'The Watcher' Premiered on Netflix
Sales for security cameras have increased by a substantial amount ever since Netflix released its latest thriller, The Watcher. The TV series, starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, is based on a true story of a family that moves into a dreamy New Jersey home only to begin receiving a series of chilling, threatening letters from an anonymous individual that goes by “the watcher.” In the eight-episode show, Nora and Dean Brannock decide to install cameras all around their house to feel safer and protected from the mysterious letters.
It’s Sad Girl Season: Crying Makeup Is the Latest Rave on TikTok
Do you quietly suck your teeth when people post selfies of them crying on social media? Yes, we agree — it exudes “attention seeking” (whatever that may mean.) However, TikTok has turned those frowns upside down into a smile with a makeup trend that embraces the crying girl.
