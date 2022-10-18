Upon Further Review: Broncos reach new low with Monday's loss

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) breaks the tackle of Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game

Has there ever been a Broncos team with more expectations that fell flat on their face?

Can't remember one. This 2022 team claims that top spot. It is not a prestigious honor.

But the Broncos (2-4) are not just bad and losing games. They are embarrassing and dysfunctional. Nothing is appealing to the eye and it all looks hard. Fans leave the game when the Broncos are at home. Fans boo every chance they get. You could even hear them in Los Angeles.

Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers was a new low for a group that has plenty of lows during the Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson era. Remember bad clock management in Week 1? Or the offensive no-show in two straight home games that were actually wins over the Texans and 49ers? Or losing in overtime to the Colts who had no chance at scoring a TD all game?

All of that was bad, but Monday was something even more brutal.

A good start on Monday — Broncos led 10-0 in the first quarter — didn't even matter. Not much was good after that. Here are a few things that led to another Broncos debacle.

• Montrell Washington muffs punt in overtime that sets up winning FG.

• Offense has 72 total yards in second half and overtime.

• Wilson continues to look lost at times. He had 15 yards passing in the second half and overtime.

• 10 penalties for 151 yards including four pass interference calls on rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis and a couple of personal fouls on defense. (They played well for most of the game.)

And those are just some of the lowlights. Bad routes by receivers, the offensive line not even touching Chargers' blitzing linebackers and plenty of drives that went run, run, sack, punt.

Can coach Hackett bring this team together and get it back on the winning track? Nothing that has happened this season would give you that confidence.

The Denver Broncos are a proud and model franchise. A franchise that has been to eight Super Bowls and won three.

The team fell on hard times the last six seasons, but it was all suppose to change with Hackett-Wilson.

Nothing has changed and honestly it feels worse than it ever has been.