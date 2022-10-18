Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Lida M. (Mabrey) Meek
Graveside services and interment for 93-year-old Lida M. (Mabrey) Meek of Savannah will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Hunter Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
northwestmoinfo.com
Watkins Mill State Park Hosting Laura Ingalls Wilder Display
Watkins Mill State Park Historic Site. Photo by Missouri State Parks. Watkins Mill State Park is giving visitors a chance to take a step back in time with the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. The display will be at the state park through Tuesday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County
A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Man Arrested On Felony Warrant
A Platte City man was arrested on a felony level warrant this (Friday) morning in Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Platte City resident Dale W. Alexander at 3:40 A.M. today on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole. Alexander was booked into...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Sentenced for Robbing 2 Hotels on the Same Day
(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City man will spend 17 years in prison without parole for robbing two hotels on the same day. Marshall Griffin reports:
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
Comments / 0