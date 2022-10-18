Read full article on original website
Big Tigger's Untold DMX Story Leaves T-Pain In Stitches: 'I Will Never Forget That'
DMX was never one to be fancy, even after achieving enormous success and stacking up millions of dollars. During a recent appearance on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio podcast, Big Tigger shared a previously untold story that illustrated the late rap legend’s unpretentious, down-to-Earth nature. The former Rap City...
Snoop Dogg’s Private Blunt Roller Reveals How She Landed The $50K-A-Year Job
Snoop Dogg‘s private blunt roller has revealed how she landed the lucrative gig. Ranagade PerRana — a self-described entertainer, comedian and “renaissance woman” — was employed by Tha Doggfather to assist in his day-to-day smoking needs, earning over $50,000 a year. During an appearance on...
Akon Claims Plies Stole A Song He Sent To Trick Daddy Via Email
Akon‘s multi-platinum “I Wanna Love You” smash hit might never have happened had it not been for Plies and his sticky fingers. The 49-year-old recently pulled dup to Sway’s Universe where he revealed the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker stole the song out of the Slip N Slide Records email when it was really intended for Trick Daddy.
Funk Flex Challenges The Roots To Drop New Music As Wait For Next Album Continues
Funk Flex has challenged The Roots to drop some new music, as the New York DJ continues to put pressure on notable rappers to feed fans with fresh tunes. The veteran Hot 97 DJ issued the challenge during his nightly radio broadcast on Thursday (October 20), where he called out every single member of the legendary Philadelphia group by name.
50 Cent Gives Nas His Flowers: ‘He’s Really The One’
50 Cent has given Nas his flowers years after their long speculated feud when the Hip Hop titans were said to be beefing during the peak of New York rap. During a recent interview on Hot 97, 50 saluted Escobar for his decorated career and latest involvement in executive producing Showtime’s Supreme Team documentary. The G-Unit boss explained that he had no issues with Nas working on the film because it came from a place of admiration rather than malice.
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Stranger $1800, Pleads With Them To Return It
Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 via Zelle and has pleaded for them to return it. The Atlanta rapper confessed to his costly mistake on Instagram on Wednesday (October 19), sharing a screenshot of text messages he sent to the mystery recipient. In them, Joc urged the person to transfer his money back, although it appeared they had blocked his number.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Childhood Trauma: ‘I’m Afraid That My Son Will Feel That’
Nicki Minaj has reflected on her childhood trauma in a sprawling new interview alongside Jada Pinkett Smith. The lengthy Q&A for Interview Magazine opens with Jada first congratulating Nicki for becoming a mother. The Pinkprint rapper welcomed her first son with husband Kenneth Petty in 2020. “I see myself as...
50 Cent Responds To His Son Marquise's 'Sit-Down' Request Amid Child Support Spat
50 Cent has responded to his son Marquise’s offer to have a “sit-down” to resolve their long-standing issues, but it most likely wasn’t the answer the younger Jackson was looking for. Earlier this month, Marquise told TMZ he was open to having a meeting with his...
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige & Chris Brown Among Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominees
Las Vegas, NV – Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown are among the artists to earn the most nominations at next month’s 2022 Soul Train Awards. Queen Bey and Mary J are leading the charge with seven nominations each as the Soul Train Awards prepare to take over Las Vegas for a November 13 taping.
Quavo & Takeoff Are Down For Migos Reunion - On One Condition
Quavo and Takeoff may be handling things as a duo now, but they’re willing to reunite as Migos with Offset under one condition. On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought could face him and Takeoff in a Verzuz match-up, not including OGs. N.O.R.E. couldn’t decide and instead asked if there was a chance fans would get a one-night-only Migos Verzuz reunion.
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc
Exclusive – Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
Chrisean Rock Gets New Blueface Tattoo Despite Latest Cheating Scandal
Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s dramatic relationship may be back on if her latest tattoo is anything to go by. On Tuesday (October 18), the “rainy days” rapper posted a new video to TikTok showing off a new Blueface tattoo on left side of her neck. This would make her third, with the other two appearing on the right and on her throat.
Kid Cudi Reacts To ‘Entergalactic’ ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ Rating
Kid Cudi has reacted to the Rotten Tomatoes rating of his new Netflix cartoon series Entergalactic. The new series from Cudder premiered on September 30, and the critic’s reviews for the animated series have been glowing. Cudi took a minute to shout out the happy viewers on his Twitter.
Talib Kweli Calls Out Kanye West For Taking 'Advantage' Of N.O.R.E.
Talib Kweli has called out Kanye West for his recent Drink Champs interview and claimed he took advantage of N.O.R.E. for his own “political gain.”. The Brooklyn native posted a clip of a recent interview Ye did with the Daily Mail, where he addressed the backlash N.O.R.E. has faced for how he moderated the controversial episode.
Bow Wow Talks Snoop Dogg & Revisits ‘Gin & Juice’ Video Cameo
EXCLUSIVE – Bow Wow has spoken about his appearance in Snoop Dogg‘s classic “Gin & Juice” video, explaining that it was simply a matter of being in the right place, at the right time. A six-year-old Lil Bow Wow, as he was known then, opened the...
J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert & More Appear On Smino's 'Luv 4 Rent' Tracklist
Smino has revealed the tracklist for his new album Luv 4 Rent — check it out below. The St. Louis, Missouri native sparked further excitement for his upcoming third LP on Thursday (October 20) by sharing the song titles and guest features on Instagram ahead of its October 28 release.
