Thursday Stir
*Editor’s Note* Adweek’s offices are closed on Friday, 10/21, so we will not have a Stir tomorrow morning. Kia is celebrating its partnership with the NBA with “Legends of the Driveway.” The spot highlights those epic battles that take place on the pavement usually reserved for your car. David&Goliath created the work.
From Thrillseeking Cows to Musical Gorillas: How Seemingly Bizarre Ads Can Pay Off for Brands
A highland cow speeds down a country road on a motorcycle, its fur billowing in the wind. Two puppets made from oat milk cartons engage in a philosophical debate. A spider falls in love with a smartphone. A bull interrupts an idyllic scene by defecating in a field.
A Peek Under the Hood of NCT 127's Souped-Up 2 Baddies Experiential Pop-Up
On Oct. 6, nearly three years since their last American show, South Korean pop outfit NCT 127 played for a sold-out crowd of 12,000 fans at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the U.S. leg of their second world tour, Neo City – The Link. The performance was timed to the recent release of 2 Baddies, their genre-bending fourth studio album featuring a title track with a strong automotive concept.
Ford Picks Wieden+Kennedy as Its Global Agency Partner for Creative and Brand Strategy
Wieden+Kennedy is increasing its global remit with Ford after the brand cut back its scope of work for its former global creative partner BBDO. The independent agency will serve as Ford’s global partner for creative and brand strategy, Adweek has learned.
More Than Race: Are You Really Doing it for the Culture?
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. When Naija Comm was created, there was a specific type of representation that typically wasn’t emphasized enough. Building a community-based media platform and creative hub that celebrates, connects and empowers Nigerians in various creative disciplines and areas is no easy feat, but it’s worthwhile. My team and I learned how multilayered representation can be and how it extends beyond race.
This Dark Sci-Fi Film Sees Cat People Chase a Giant Ball of Wool To Promote the Thrill of Gaming
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Cats love to entertain themselves by playing with a ball of wool. In this dramatic spot for French online gaming company Winamax, those cats are in fact mask-wearing people who chase more than a regular ball as it rolls across a Blade Runner-esque city.
A Nonprofit Is Shedding Light on Unhealthy Digital Relationships With a Series of PSAs
Texting and others forms of digital communication play a vital role in relationships these days, but some teens and young adults don’t have the tools to recognize signs of emotional abuse that can happen on these platforms. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Tiffany Moustakas. Tiffany...
