Windy Weather

The windy weather brought the kitesurfers and windsurfers out in force Thursday afternoon off Second Beach. #LiveWorkPlay #MiddletownRI.
Student Of The Week -- Forest Avenue School Third Grader Callie Buffman

Callie Buffman loves mathematics and helping others. As this week's "Student of the Week," Callie shows up every day at Forest Avenue School ready try hard and lending a hand. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. FOREST AVENUE SCHOOL THIRD...
Have Your Say About Business In The Ocean State

Commerce RI is looking for feedback from those in business in Rhode Island about the overall climate. Visit Survey online to view the questionnaire, which should take about five minutes to complete. Additional Info...
COVID-19 Updates Relocated

COVID-19 updates have been moved on the town's website. Go to the "Living & Visiting" section now and click on "COVID-19" buttons to get the latest. #MiddletownRI.

