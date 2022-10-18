Read full article on original website
middletownri.com
RIDOT Road Work List For The Week Of Oct. 24
The following road work list was supplied by the state Department of Transportation for the week of Oct. 24. #RIDOT #MiddletownRI.
middletownri.com
Windy Weather
The windy weather brought the kitesurfers and windsurfers out in force Thursday afternoon off Second Beach. #LiveWorkPlay #MiddletownRI.
middletownri.com
Student Of The Week -- Forest Avenue School Third Grader Callie Buffman
Callie Buffman loves mathematics and helping others. As this week's "Student of the Week," Callie shows up every day at Forest Avenue School ready try hard and lending a hand. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. FOREST AVENUE SCHOOL THIRD...
middletownri.com
Have Your Say About Business In The Ocean State
Commerce RI is looking for feedback from those in business in Rhode Island about the overall climate. Visit Survey online to view the questionnaire, which should take about five minutes to complete. Additional Info...
middletownri.com
COVID-19 Updates Relocated
COVID-19 updates have been moved on the town's website. Go to the "Living & Visiting" section now and click on "COVID-19" buttons to get the latest. #MiddletownRI.
