BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday. According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer […]

