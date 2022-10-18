ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

6sqft

NYC’s coziest spots to escape the cold weather

Winter is (almost) here, and New Yorkers are preparing both physically and mentally to hunker down for the cold and dark months that are soon to come. But regardless of how terrible the winter weather can be, New Yorkers still want to go out and do things. Ahead, here are some of the city’s coziest places to spend the cold months ahead, from rustic bars with fireplaces to the Koneko cat cafe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

$50M restoration of Jacob Riis Art Deco bathhouse adds restaurants, pool, and hotel rooms

The 90-year-old Art Deco bathhouse at Jacob Riis Park will be restored to its former glory as a beachfront hub under a $50 million rehabilitation project unveiled Thursday. CBSK Developers and the architect firm Beyer Blinder Belle will transform the iconic, but underutilized, 1932 building into a multi-purpose public space with restaurants, a bar, a pool, event spaces, and a 28-room boutique hotel.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
6sqft

This map of Central Park tracks fall foliage in real time

The Reservoir; Photo courtesy of the Central Park Conservancy. The Central Park Conservancy has launched a new, interactive Peak Fall Foliage map to let parkgoers know the best times and locations to take in autumn’s most vibrant colors. In the coming weeks, approximately 18,000 trees across Central Park’s 843 acres will reach their peak color. The map’s real-time information is provided by Central Park’s arborists who take care of more than 170 species of trees on a daily basis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

