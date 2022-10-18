U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice introduces ‘Safe Leave for Victims of Domestic Violence Act’ with bi-partisan backing

The U.S. job market has experienced some of the most volatile times in recent memory. A new report from Self Financial (self.inc) has researched the issues attendant to this reality in great detail and has released a new report on the issue. The report includes local and regional analysis, including for Oklahoma City, which has a higher-than-average number of workers deemed “self-employed.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO