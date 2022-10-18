U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice introduces ‘Safe Leave for Victims of Domestic Violence Act’ with bi-partisan backing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform (OCJR) – Supporting bipartisan efforts for implementation of State Question 780 and 781
In a press release circulated this week, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform (OCJR) declared, "The state of Oklahoma owes taxpayers over 70 million dollars worth of investments in local mental health resources. So, where's the money?" OCJR said it supports an Interim Studies focused on financial issues, "to help answer...
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City Has the 13th Most Self-Employed Workers in the U.S.
The U.S. job market has experienced some of the most volatile times in recent memory. A new report from Self Financial (self.inc) has researched the issues attendant to this reality in great detail and has released a new report on the issue. The report includes local and regional analysis, including for Oklahoma City, which has a higher-than-average number of workers deemed “self-employed.”
city-sentinel.com
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University Theatre to induct new Hall of Honor members Meek, Stuhlmiller and Boston
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma City University School of Theatre will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor during a dinner ceremony Oct. 27 in the Bass School of Music atrium. University alumnus Jeffrey Meek (B.S. Technical Theatre ’95, M.P.A. Technical Theatre ’97), resident...
city-sentinel.com
Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma to host Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids on Nov. 5
OKLAHOMA CITY – Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK) and MetroFamily Magazine will host the 6th annual Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Camp Trivera, 2508 N.E. 50th St. Boeing is the event’s presenting sponsor. Additional community partners have...
