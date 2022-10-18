ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Phone Arena

Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
ValueWalk

accidentally put wrong income on credit card application

Now what? Don’t panic – you can do a few things to minimize the damage. It is crucial to call the credit card issuer as soon as you realize your mistake and let them know what happened. They may ask for some additional documentation to verify your income. Still, as long as you’re honest about the situation, there’s no need to worry about being denied a card.
Narcity

7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute

If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
Engadget

Lyft's app now lets you reserve and pay for a parking spot

It teamed with SpotHero to let you find the closest parking available. Oregon Residents Could Qualify For Solar Tax Rebates In Portland. Portland Power Companies Panicking Over Oregon Solar Rebates. solar-savings.org. Lyft now lets driver's search, reserve and pay for a parking spot on its app, The San Francisco Chronicle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

SYN Solutions Prioritizes Customer Experience and Reputation. They have created Strategies to assist Service-Based Businesses in Scaling and Growing

SYN Solutions places a premium on the customer experience and reputation. They’ve developed strategies to help service-based businesses scale and grow by leveraging brand synergy, reputation, traffic, and growth. Customer experience is customers’ impression of your brand as a value throughout all aspects of the buyer’s journey. It results...
psychreg.org

Shaping the Future of Remote and Hybrid Working

Working From Home Live is running alongside The Business Show this year at the London ExCeL on the 16th–17th of November. Showcasing products and services that help individuals and employers adapt to the future of remote and hybrid working, the show will provide you with everything you need to make the best of your workforce.
Aviation International News

Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market

Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...

