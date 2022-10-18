Read full article on original website
Related
These Black-Owned Businesses Were Booming At CultureCon
Take a look at the Black-owned businesses that were spotlighted at the last stop of CultureCon in New York City.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website
A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Narcity
Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!. Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
Social Security checks getting big boost to balance inflation costs
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon get more money to help deal with the costs of inflation. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security checks will get an 8.7% boost next year. That means, on average, the 70 million recipients will get an extra $140 each month.
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
ValueWalk
accidentally put wrong income on credit card application
Now what? Don’t panic – you can do a few things to minimize the damage. It is crucial to call the credit card issuer as soon as you realize your mistake and let them know what happened. They may ask for some additional documentation to verify your income. Still, as long as you’re honest about the situation, there’s no need to worry about being denied a card.
Food Stamps Update: Target Now Accepting SNAP EBT for Digital Orders
Target’s official website often has online sales you won’t see in stores to get the best prices on groceries and more. Ordering online also gives the option for convenient in-store pickup. Discover: Worst Things To Buy at Target in October. Find: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740,...
Narcity
7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
Engadget
Lyft's app now lets you reserve and pay for a parking spot
It teamed with SpotHero to let you find the closest parking available. Oregon Residents Could Qualify For Solar Tax Rebates In Portland. Portland Power Companies Panicking Over Oregon Solar Rebates. solar-savings.org. Lyft now lets driver's search, reserve and pay for a parking spot on its app, The San Francisco Chronicle...
This Route-Through-Market Sales Cannabis Platform Just Partnered With 3 New Brands
Petalfast, partnered with three brands: AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha and Life Cannabis Co. The addition of these brands comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which recently announced its expansion into the Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona markets. “We continue to embrace our commitment to partnering with strong brands, utilizing our diverse...
getnews.info
SYN Solutions Prioritizes Customer Experience and Reputation. They have created Strategies to assist Service-Based Businesses in Scaling and Growing
SYN Solutions places a premium on the customer experience and reputation. They’ve developed strategies to help service-based businesses scale and grow by leveraging brand synergy, reputation, traffic, and growth. Customer experience is customers’ impression of your brand as a value throughout all aspects of the buyer’s journey. It results...
psychreg.org
Shaping the Future of Remote and Hybrid Working
Working From Home Live is running alongside The Business Show this year at the London ExCeL on the 16th–17th of November. Showcasing products and services that help individuals and employers adapt to the future of remote and hybrid working, the show will provide you with everything you need to make the best of your workforce.
Aviation International News
Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market
Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...
Comments / 0