Report: White Sox will interview Ozzie Guillen next week for managerial opening
The White Sox will interview former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen next week for their managerial opening, NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday afternoon.
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Yes, the White Sox should go back to the well and give Ozzie Guillen a call
It might be another retread, but if the White Sox are insisting on going back to the managerial well then they can do a lot worse than Ozzie Guillen. With one of the best rosters in MLB, at least on paper, the Chicago White Sox should still be playing this deep into October. Unfortunately, the decision to hire Tony La Russa backfired so aggressively that it might have closed the championship window so much as it ripped it out of the house.
Seranthony Dominguez costs Phillies pitching through rain in Game 5
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez fell victim to a nightmare 7th inning during Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, and it was not completely his fault. The Phillies and San Diego Padres played through rain in Sunday’s Game 5, and it became an increasing issue in the later innings. By the 7th, the field was wet, and Dominguez appeared to be having a hard time gripping the baseball.
Padres fall to the Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies take Game 3 behind Schwarber, Segura and lots of clutch bullpen work
The Phillies spent $79 million to bring Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia because they believed his power bat would play well in their lineup and his postseason experience would be a compass in a clubhouse that needed help finding its way to October. With 45,279 towel-waving crazies rocking Citizens Bank Park,...
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball said it was targeting an 8:30 p.m. first pitch. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the first 30 minutes of the delay, but radar showed rain approaching.
Grading the White Sox: Rick Hahn
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)
Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today. First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.
Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team
Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back. The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.
White Sox Won't Host SoxFest in 2023 Due to 'Several Factors'
The Chicago White Sox haven't hosted SoxFest since 2020, and it will have to wait yet another year. The club will not put on its "annual" winter fan fest in 2023 due to "several factors." Via an incredibly vague statement, the White Sox relayed this information to their fans. In...
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
Grading the White Sox: Bennett Sousa
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups on Friday afternoon for game three of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET. After the Phillies took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday, the Padres tied the NLCS...
