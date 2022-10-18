ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Yes, the White Sox should go back to the well and give Ozzie Guillen a call

It might be another retread, but if the White Sox are insisting on going back to the managerial well then they can do a lot worse than Ozzie Guillen. With one of the best rosters in MLB, at least on paper, the Chicago White Sox should still be playing this deep into October. Unfortunately, the decision to hire Tony La Russa backfired so aggressively that it might have closed the championship window so much as it ripped it out of the house.
Yardbarker

Seranthony Dominguez costs Phillies pitching through rain in Game 5

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez fell victim to a nightmare 7th inning during Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, and it was not completely his fault. The Phillies and San Diego Padres played through rain in Sunday’s Game 5, and it became an increasing issue in the later innings. By the 7th, the field was wet, and Dominguez appeared to be having a hard time gripping the baseball.
The Associated Press

ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball said it was targeting an 8:30 p.m. first pitch. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the first 30 minutes of the delay, but radar showed rain approaching.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Rick Hahn

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)

Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today. First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team

Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back. The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.
Yardbarker

White Sox Won't Host SoxFest in 2023 Due to 'Several Factors'

The Chicago White Sox haven't hosted SoxFest since 2020, and it will have to wait yet another year. The club will not put on its "annual" winter fan fest in 2023 due to "several factors." Via an incredibly vague statement, the White Sox relayed this information to their fans. In...
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Bennett Sousa

