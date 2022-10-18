Read full article on original website
Leadership baton gets passed at historical society
BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian, executive director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, is leaving her post after three years. Her successor, Erin Cough, a former board member who has served as operations director since 2021, will take up the reins. But Rapkievian isn’t going far. She will continue...
Island Briefs: Blackman makes captain, fall church fair, broadband study
MOUNT DESERT — Amilie Blackman, a 14-year veteran of the Mount Desert Fire Department and its second full-time employee, has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. “Amilie’s passion for the fire service began in May 2008 as an on-call/volunteer member of the fire department,” Chief Mike Bender said in announcing her promotion.
Bar Harbor to hold public Comprehensive Plan forums
BAR HARBOR — Input from residents is needed for Bar Harbor 2035, the town’s new comprehensive plan that will guide future growth, development and infrastructure investment in the community. According to town staff, the plan will reflect and respond to the needs, values and priorities of the community...
Town to hold public hearing on solar farms
TREMONT — Residents can weigh in on proposed land use changes regarding commercial solar farms at a public hearing 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Tremont Town Office meeting room. Tremont, like many other towns in Maine, has no standards in its ordinances for commercial solar arrays and...
Smith to be temporary public works consultant
MOUNT DESERT — Upon his retirement as public works director on Oct. 31, Tony Smith will become a temporary, part-time consultant to the Public Works Department until a new director has been selected and brought on board. The Select Board approved his appointment Monday night. Smith will work up...
Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
BAR HARBOR — On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will present awards to deserving businesses at its annual dinner. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Chamber has held the meeting in person due to the pandemic. For each of the past two years, the annual meeting has been held remotely.
Halloween Dance Party at Southwest Harbor Library canceled
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Due to unforeseen circumstances, ZomBEE Parks & The Hornets: Halloween Dance Party! orignially scheduled for Oct. 27 has been canceled. Library staff apologize for the inconvenience. The Halloween Book Trick or Treat program will still take place that day from 4-6pm at the library. Costumes are...
Chebacco Chats returns for the fall
MOUNT DESERT — Chebacco Chats, the weekly web series by Mount Desert Island Historical Society, returns on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m., with host Jenna Jandreau interviewing Raney Bench about the closing of the Quietside fish canneries. Chebacco Chats are hosted live on Zoom, and stream online through...
