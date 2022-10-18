Read full article on original website
Sitecore Releases New Offerings
Updates will help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. At its Sitecore Symposium event, Sitecore, a digital experience software provider, launched composable offerings and updates to help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. These new solutions include Sitecore Search, an...
ActionIQ Introduces CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing
ActionIQ, the provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, announced its CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing, a powerful solution that allows advertisers and marketers to prospect and acquire new customers in a world without third-party cookies. As a result, brands can sunset their data...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Launches In-House Retail Media Agency Westfield Rise
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency. The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail...
Accenture & Sitecore Enhance Partnership to Help Firms Transform Digital Experiences
Accenture and Sitecore are enhancing their business partnership to help organizations accelerate their response to market changes and better meet customers’ evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce. “Ninety-five percent of executives globally are reporting their customers’ lives are changing faster than their businesses can. As a result, organizations...
Music Shop 360 Launches the First All-in-One Point-of-Sale Solution for Music Retailers
Music Shop 360 announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail POS software created exclusively to meet the needs of modern music retailers. Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Music Shop 360 also includes real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry’s leading clienteling solution.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Sprinklr Positioned for Public Sector Growth with FedRAMP Authorized CXM Platform
Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM Platform at the Low Impact (LI-SaaS) level. With FedRAMP authorization, Sprinklr is prepared to help U.S. government agencies unify citizen experiences. FedRAMP...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
