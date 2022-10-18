Music Shop 360 announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail POS software created exclusively to meet the needs of modern music retailers. Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Music Shop 360 also includes real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry’s leading clienteling solution.

