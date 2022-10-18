ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cxmtoday.com

Sitecore Releases New Offerings

Updates will help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. At its Sitecore Symposium event, Sitecore, a digital experience software provider, launched composable offerings and updates to help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. These new solutions include Sitecore Search, an...
ActionIQ Introduces CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing

ActionIQ, the provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, announced its CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing, a powerful solution that allows advertisers and marketers to prospect and acquire new customers in a world without third-party cookies. As a result, brands can sunset their data...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Launches In-House Retail Media Agency Westfield Rise

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency. The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail...
Accenture & Sitecore Enhance Partnership to Help Firms Transform Digital Experiences

Accenture and Sitecore are enhancing their business partnership to help organizations accelerate their response to market changes and better meet customers’ evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce. “Ninety-five percent of executives globally are reporting their customers’ lives are changing faster than their businesses can. As a result, organizations...
Music Shop 360 Launches the First All-in-One Point-of-Sale Solution for Music Retailers

Music Shop 360 announced the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail POS software created exclusively to meet the needs of modern music retailers. Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Music Shop 360 also includes real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry’s leading clienteling solution.
Sprinklr Positioned for Public Sector Growth with FedRAMP Authorized CXM Platform

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM Platform at the Low Impact (LI-SaaS) level. With FedRAMP authorization, Sprinklr is prepared to help U.S. government agencies unify citizen experiences. FedRAMP...

