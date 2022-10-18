Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
kilrradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Facing Additional Charges After Assaulting Sheriff's Deputies
(Emmetsburg)--An Emmetsburg man is facing additional charges after assaulting two Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputies. At around 3:30 am Tuesday, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's office was booking 51-year-old Scott Luiken of Emmetsburg after he was arrested by the Emmetsburg Police Department on charges of OWI 2nd offense and Eluding while Participating in a Felony, a Class D Felony. While Luiken was being booked into jail, he assaulted 2 Palo Alto County Deputies.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Near School for Driving While Intoxicated
A Storm Lake woman was arrested near a local school for operating a vehicle under the influence with children present. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and members of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the Storm Lake Elementary School at 1810 Hyland Drive at approximately 7:40 this (Fri) morning on a report that an adult female driver was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle in the student drop-off lane. Upon arrival, police found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jushmine Hainrick, slumped over and unresponsive. Officers manually unlocked the vehicle from the outside to check on her welfare, and detected signs of alcohol impairment. Hainrick allegedly transported and dropped off two young children just prior to the incident. The children were found to be unharmed.
kilrradio.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Warrant After Running From Sheriff's Deputy
(Ayrshire)--A Curlew man was arrested last Thursday on a Palo Alto County warrant after trying to run from a sheriff’s deputy. At around 5:10 p.m., a deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office observed 35-year-old Tyler Davis of Curlew in the 1200 block of Burns Street in Ayrshire. Davis had an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury. When the deputy tried to make contact, Davis took off on foot. Davis was subsequently located and taken into custody in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
KCCI.com
Driver facing multiple charges after ramming Iowa State Patrol car
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — A driver is facing multiple charges in Wright County after using a stolen vehicle to ram a trooper's car into the ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers clocked 22-year-old Ahmed Khalif at 105 mph on Interstate 35. Khalif did not stop for the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for marijuana again
SHELDON—A 27-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Wesley Alexander Daniel stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for traveling without...
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
kilrradio.com
Michigan Man Sent to Hospital After I-90 Accident in Martin County
(Fairmont, MN)--A Michigan couple was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate-90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 1:10 pm, eight miles east of Fairmont. The patrol says a 2019 Ford Ecoline van, driven by 62-year-old Carol Crowley of Whitmore Lake, Michigan was heading eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
kilrradio.com
West Bend Man Escapes Injury in Semi Accident Near Wesley
(Wesley)--A West Bend man escaped injury last week when the semi he was driving left the roadway and overturned in rural Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 9 a.m. last Thursday, 30-year-old Cody Aldridge of West Bend was westbound on 200th Street near Wesley. As Aldridge was attempting to turn the semi onto 220th Avenue, the left rear tire left the roadway, causing the trailer to enter the ditch and turn over.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
