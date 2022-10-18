ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Review: We Broke Ground on Our Metal Detecting Hobby With the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro

Table of Contents Is Metal Detecting a Good Hobby? What’s In the Box Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Features Using the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Here’s What We Found in Massachusetts Here’s What We Found in California The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro The older I get, the more dadly I become. It’s probably inevitable, and some of you reading this might be able to relate all too well. But one dadderism I’ve picked up in the last few years is the unusual fascination of metal detecting. Though I have no children, I thought I might fill that “void’ by asking for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cxmtoday.com

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Launches In-House Retail Media Agency Westfield Rise

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency. The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail...
cxmtoday.com

River Island Selects Scandit to Transform EX, CX In-Store

Scandit, the smart data capture company, announced it has been selected by River Island as part of its plans to modernise store operations. The UK high street fashion retailer has issued each store associate a Scandit-enabled Samsung Galaxy XCover rugged smartphone, equipped with Microsoft Teams to replace shared hardware-based scanning devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy