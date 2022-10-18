ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State

ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Dogs In Shreveport Notice When We’re Stupid and Female Dogs Make Us Pay For It

When you can’t open a container or do a simple task – the last family member in the Shreveport-Bossier area that you’d expect to judge is .. well.. your pet, but, according to one study dogs in Shreveport DO notice humans’ incompetence when it came to things like the ability to open containers of food. But female dogs JUDGED people for it, and would ignore incompetent humans.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment. The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
