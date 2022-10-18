Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
KTBS
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier
Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
q973radio.com
Dogs In Shreveport Notice When We’re Stupid and Female Dogs Make Us Pay For It
When you can’t open a container or do a simple task – the last family member in the Shreveport-Bossier area that you’d expect to judge is .. well.. your pet, but, according to one study dogs in Shreveport DO notice humans’ incompetence when it came to things like the ability to open containers of food. But female dogs JUDGED people for it, and would ignore incompetent humans.
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
ktalnews.com
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
KSLA
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
KTBS
Band director sent video to mother of student as he calls her a vulgarity
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Parents of a Southwood High School student say the band director should be fired after he struck an especially sour note. It was in a selfie video that Lennard Holden sent to the student's mom, calling the girl a vulgar word over and over. Lennard said in...
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
WALA-TV FOX10
WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family in Louisiana is back together again. On Tuesday, father and U.S. Air Force member Joseph Anderson returned from a deployment in Qatar to surprise his daughter at school. KSLA shared a video of the touching moment between the father and daughter. Anderson surprised...
KSLA
Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment. The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
