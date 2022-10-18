Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
League of Women Voters of Butte County holds candidate forum
UPDATE: 10:35 P.M. - The Nov. 8 General Election is less than 3 weeks away. Thursday night was a chance to get a further look at the candidates to represent our area in the State Assembly and in Congress. There were two online forums hosted by the League of Women...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The homeless community at Red Bluff River Park has grown over the past couple of years but on September 6 the city council designated part of Samuel Ayres Park for the homeless to use and asked them to vacate River Park voluntarily. As of October 20,...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them
CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
actionnewsnow.com
Removing trees to stop wildfires, the environmental impacts of a possible new plan
CHICO, Calif. - A retired forester with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bill Smith created a plan to stop catastrophic wildfires by utilizing more tree harvesting and logging. Smith hosted his first public meeting Wednesday night at the Chico Elks Lodge since creating this plan 3 years ago. Smith tells...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that 2 hay bale fires started in Butte County Saturday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two hay bale fires started Saturday morning in Butte County, one in Durham, and the other in Richvale. The Durham hay bale fire was burning off of Durham-Dayton Road. The Richvale hay bale fire was burning at Hwy 99 and Richvale Hwy.
actionnewsnow.com
Torres Shelter’s ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns for 20th year
CHICO, Calif. - The “Empty Bowls” benefit for the Torres Shelter returns to Chico for its 20th year. “Empty Bowls” is the longest-running fundraiser as attendees enjoy a dinner of soup and bread. Each person will also take home a hand-crafted bowl made by a student from...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
actionnewsnow.com
70-acre control burn project starts Thursday in Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews at the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) started a control burn on Thursday. Crews said the burn will continue through Oct. 28 as they look to burn about 70 acres of meadows and oak woodlands within the Big Chico Creek Canyon. This will mitigate...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
actionnewsnow.com
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Cohasset area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - More than 500 people were without power near Cohasset due to a PG&E power outage that started on Thursday night. The outage map for PG&E shows at 7:10 a.m. Friday, there are 534 people. The outage was first reported at 8:35 p.m. Thursday...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
Comments / 0