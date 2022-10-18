Read full article on original website
Qualcomm Can Take Over the Ultrabook Market: Here's How
Snapdragon CPUs are closing the performance gap faster than expected, should Intel, AMD and Apple be scared?. Qualcomm finds itself in an interesting position these days as it directly challenges everything Apple, from iPhones to MacBooks; Qualcomm is producing chipsets across the tech spectrum that look to challenge the Cupertino-based tech giant at its own game.
M2 iPad Pro rumored to get 'macOS lite' — is this what it needs to be a true laptop replacement?
Is the M2 iPad Pro poised to get a new operating system that brings it one step closer to laptop-replacement nirvana? According to popular Twitter tipster Majin Bu (their prediction about the iPad 10 getting a landscape FaceTime camera was spot on), Apple is working on a lighter version of macOS (à la Windows S Mode).
Laptop Live 2022: State of the Industry
For the past week, Laptop Mag has been running our inaugural week-long event, Laptop Live. And while there were many aspects of laptops that we could celebrate, for our first time out, we wanted to do a deep dive on the thing that makes our laptops tick, the chips. So we’ve dedicated each day to an individual chip maker and how they’ve influenced the industry in the past and their current standings. We’ve also done a little bit of prognostication and speculated where each company can win a few years down the line.
Apple ditched Intel and never looked back — are other laptop makers doing the same?
If you want something done right, do it yourself! That’s the time-worn adage Apple embraced when it announced at WWDC 2020 that it was dumping Intel, its partner of 15 years, for a new bae: custom Apple Silicon processors. Ouch! The chipmaker was likely clutching its proverbial heart after losing such a valuable mate.
Asus ROG Strix G15 with RX 6800M GPU gets massive $600 price cut
The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition among our top picks for best gaming laptops. And thanks to this year's early holiday discounts, you can snap one up for the cheap. Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G15 RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Usually, it costs $1,699, so that's a massive $600 in savings — its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best Black Friday caliber gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen this month.
The future of Qualcomm: Performance, efficiency, and connectivity
If you pay attention to the premium smartphone world then you will know the name Qualcomm, it's the company responsible for the majority of the chips that you find in flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra or the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, that's hardly all they do, you'll find Qualcomm chips in a wide variety of devices from VR and AR headsets to laptops and even handling the connectivity in the iPhone.
Early Black Friday laptop deal drops IdeaPad with 12th gen Intel CPU to just $299
The 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 1i brings 12th Gen Intel CPU power to the brand's best everyday laptop. Slim, portable and built for productivity, the IdeaPad 1i doesn't skimp on performance. Currently, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is on sale for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Target. It normally costs...
Acer Swift 5 vs MacBook Air M2 — the winner will shock you
The latest Acer Swift 5 and MacBook Air with M2 are both great laptops, but which one is the best? That’s the question we’ll try to answer here. Each one packs the latest of both Apple and Intel’s notebook-centric chipsets, making them two of the best laptops you can buy right now, but you already know how these face-offs work. Two enter and only one can leave this editorial thunderdome.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent, portable, potent, document pushing beast and content devouring cuddle buddy, that you will have to pry out of my massive monster mitts. Pros. +. Excellent, bright, colorful responsive touch display. +. Speedy stable performance. +. Excellent design. +. Sturdy. +. Great keyboard...
There’s never been a better time to grab an Acer Chromebook
In today’s world of being so connected and reliant on technology to get things done, there’s nothing more frustrating than a slow, laggy device that simply can’t keep up. Whether working hard or playing hard, you need a laptop that can keep up with whatever you need.
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal: Save $100 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen is the best tablet for drawing and note taking. For a limited time, Samsung offers an unbeatable deal on its premium big screen tablet. Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $999 (opens in...
