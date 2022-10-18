For the past week, Laptop Mag has been running our inaugural week-long event, Laptop Live. And while there were many aspects of laptops that we could celebrate, for our first time out, we wanted to do a deep dive on the thing that makes our laptops tick, the chips. So we’ve dedicated each day to an individual chip maker and how they’ve influenced the industry in the past and their current standings. We’ve also done a little bit of prognostication and speculated where each company can win a few years down the line.

