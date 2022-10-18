Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
Sitecore Releases New Offerings
Updates will help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. At its Sitecore Symposium event, Sitecore, a digital experience software provider, launched composable offerings and updates to help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. These new solutions include Sitecore Search, an...
cxmtoday.com
Accenture & Sitecore Enhance Partnership to Help Firms Transform Digital Experiences
Accenture and Sitecore are enhancing their business partnership to help organizations accelerate their response to market changes and better meet customers’ evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce. “Ninety-five percent of executives globally are reporting their customers’ lives are changing faster than their businesses can. As a result, organizations...
cxmtoday.com
River Island Selects Scandit to Transform EX, CX In-Store
Scandit, the smart data capture company, announced it has been selected by River Island as part of its plans to modernise store operations. The UK high street fashion retailer has issued each store associate a Scandit-enabled Samsung Galaxy XCover rugged smartphone, equipped with Microsoft Teams to replace shared hardware-based scanning devices.
cxmtoday.com
What Does the AI Bill of Rights Mean for Marketers?
All of us have a role to play to ensure that innovation is rooted in inclusion, integrity, and our common humanity, says the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights that the White House Office released to guide automated systems so that they protect the rights of the American public.
cxmtoday.com
University of Texas Tests Autonomous Delivery Robots
Autonomous robots will soon rove the buildings and streets of The University of Texas at Austin campus. But unlike other commercial delivery services, this fleet of robots will help researchers understand and improve the experience of pedestrians who encounter them. A new grant to an interdisciplinary team of researchers at...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
Comments / 0