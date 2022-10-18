Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
DuckDuckGo Takes Shot At Google's Incognito Mode As It Launches New Browser
DuckDuckGo has debuted into the desktop browsing ecosystem with a new web browser as an open beta test. What Happened: DuckDuckGo on Tuesday rolled out a new web browser with built-in protections for Mac and said that beta to make the Internet “less creepy and less cluttered.”. It subsequently...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
The Windows Club
Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe
Some Windows users reported that their Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe. They noticed this in their computer’s Windows Security > Firewall & network protection page. This raises many questions, and users want to know how they can resolve this issue. In this post, we are going to talk about ways you can remedy this issue.
The Windows Club
Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist
If when you run the Add-AppxPackage command to reinstall, reset, or re-register an app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get an output stating Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we provide the most applicable solutions to this issue.
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
The Windows Club
How to change or set Device usage in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11. Windows 11 is so considerate; you can do a speed setup and skip certain things and then go back later to finish up. Windows allows you to skip certain things and do them at a later time when it is convenient. As long as the settings are not very important to the operation of Windows, you can skip them. It is, however important to know how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11.
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
The Windows Club
Best websites to download Free Audio Books
How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
Phone Arena
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Desktop Shortcuts That Change the Screen Resolution in Windows 11
Lowering the screen resolution can improve frame rates in games. Some players like to adjust the resolution for certain games to boost their FPS (frames-per-second) rates. Games may not look as good, but some play better at lower resolutions. That’s one reason some users need to regularly change the resolution...
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B
A lot of users reported that they encounter Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B when trying to sign in to their Xbox account. Usually, the error code is a result of a corrupted app cache or app data, misconfigured app, or some other issue with the Xbox or Windows. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if you are unable to log into your Xbox App.
technewstoday.com
How Do I Add Another User to My Gmail Account
Having to switch back and forth between multiple accounts can be a very tedious task. It is much easier to manage emails for multiple accounts through a primary Gmail account. You can add both Gmail and non-Gmail accounts to your primary Gmail account. However, adding a Gmail account is a much simpler process as compared to other emails. If you wish to add an additional email account to your primary Gmail account then follow this guide.
aiexpress.io
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 – but I still can’t see a reason to use it
Android apps have been accessible to check on Home windows 11 for many of 2022, and Microsoft has been working onerous to enhance the expertise all through that point. Not solely did a Home windows 11 replace make Android apps quicker final month, however the newest model of the OS, Android 13 ‘Tiramisu’, is in growth to be rolled out in future.
ohmymag.co.uk
Big announcement for WhatsApp users who use voice notes
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that Windows users will appreciate. If you use the messaging app on your Windows computer, you will soon be able to speed up voice notes. This feature was rolled out for voice notes days ago on iPhone and Android, and now some beta testers say they are able to do the same on Windows beta.
Comments / 0