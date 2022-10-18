ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
ZDNet

How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC

You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
The Windows Club

Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe

Some Windows users reported that their Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe. They noticed this in their computer’s Windows Security > Firewall & network protection page. This raises many questions, and users want to know how they can resolve this issue. In this post, we are going to talk about ways you can remedy this issue.
The Windows Club

Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist

If when you run the Add-AppxPackage command to reinstall, reset, or re-register an app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get an output stating Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we provide the most applicable solutions to this issue.
The Windows Club

How to change or set Device usage in Windows 11

In this post, we will show you how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11. Windows 11 is so considerate; you can do a speed setup and skip certain things and then go back later to finish up. Windows allows you to skip certain things and do them at a later time when it is convenient. As long as the settings are not very important to the operation of Windows, you can skip them. It is, however important to know how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11.
Benzinga

Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
The Windows Club

Best websites to download Free Audio Books

How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
Phone Arena

Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16

With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
makeuseof.com

How to Create Desktop Shortcuts That Change the Screen Resolution in Windows 11

Lowering the screen resolution can improve frame rates in games. Some players like to adjust the resolution for certain games to boost their FPS (frames-per-second) rates. Games may not look as good, but some play better at lower resolutions. That’s one reason some users need to regularly change the resolution...
The Windows Club

Fix Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B

A lot of users reported that they encounter Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B when trying to sign in to their Xbox account. Usually, the error code is a result of a corrupted app cache or app data, misconfigured app, or some other issue with the Xbox or Windows. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if you are unable to log into your Xbox App.
technewstoday.com

How Do I Add Another User to My Gmail Account

Having to switch back and forth between multiple accounts can be a very tedious task. It is much easier to manage emails for multiple accounts through a primary Gmail account. You can add both Gmail and non-Gmail accounts to your primary Gmail account. However, adding a Gmail account is a much simpler process as compared to other emails. If you wish to add an additional email account to your primary Gmail account then follow this guide.
aiexpress.io

Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 – but I still can’t see a reason to use it

Android apps have been accessible to check on Home windows 11 for many of 2022, and Microsoft has been working onerous to enhance the expertise all through that point. Not solely did a Home windows 11 replace make Android apps quicker final month, however the newest model of the OS, Android 13 ‘Tiramisu’, is in growth to be rolled out in future.
ohmymag.co.uk

Big announcement for WhatsApp users who use voice notes

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that Windows users will appreciate. If you use the messaging app on your Windows computer, you will soon be able to speed up voice notes. This feature was rolled out for voice notes days ago on iPhone and Android, and now some beta testers say they are able to do the same on Windows beta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy