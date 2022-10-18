Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
League of Women Voters of Butte County holds candidate forum
UPDATE: 10:35 P.M. - The Nov. 8 General Election is less than 3 weeks away. Thursday night was a chance to get a further look at the candidates to represent our area in the State Assembly and in Congress. There were two online forums hosted by the League of Women...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
mynspr.org
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
actionnewsnow.com
No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them
CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that 2 hay bale fires started in Butte County Saturday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two hay bale fires started Saturday morning in Butte County, one in Durham, and the other in Richvale. The Durham hay bale fire was burning off of Durham-Dayton Road. The Richvale hay bale fire was burning at Hwy 99 and Richvale Hwy.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
actionnewsnow.com
70-acre control burn project starts Thursday in Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews at the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) started a control burn on Thursday. Crews said the burn will continue through Oct. 28 as they look to burn about 70 acres of meadows and oak woodlands within the Big Chico Creek Canyon. This will mitigate...
actionnewsnow.com
Torres Shelter’s ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns for 20th year
CHICO, Calif. - The “Empty Bowls” benefit for the Torres Shelter returns to Chico for its 20th year. “Empty Bowls” is the longest-running fundraiser as attendees enjoy a dinner of soup and bread. Each person will also take home a hand-crafted bowl made by a student from...
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Pleasant Valley
Play A is from Durham High School. Winters quarterback Colton Brown throws it right to Durham’s Gavin Keene, who took it back to the endzone for a pick-six score. Play B is from Pleasant Valley. Quarterback Joseph Garcia puts up a perfect spiral to wide receiver Bryson Snelling who somehow makes a one-handed catch by pinning the ball to his helmet. Snelling would hold on for the touchdown.
actionnewsnow.com
Removing trees to stop wildfires, the environmental impacts of a possible new plan
CHICO, Calif. - A retired forester with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bill Smith created a plan to stop catastrophic wildfires by utilizing more tree harvesting and logging. Smith hosted his first public meeting Wednesday night at the Chico Elks Lodge since creating this plan 3 years ago. Smith tells...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
actionnewsnow.com
Could this retired USFS forester hold the solution to stopping catastrophic wildfires?
CHICO, Calif. - Bill Smith has planted almost one million trees over his 33 years working as a professional forester with the U.S. Forest Service on the Plumas National Forest. Now he says cutting down trees and harvesting the forest is the only way to stop the forests from burning up.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
