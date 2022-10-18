Read full article on original website
Related
Cardona says Republicans fighting student debt relief won’t succeed, department is moving ‘full speed ahead’
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Saturday that the Department of Education is “moving full speed ahead” with preparations for its debt relief program, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the program on Friday. “Amid some Republicans trying every which way to block the Biden Administration’s debt...
Utah Senate race is referendum on direction Trump has led GOP
Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah’s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin
Comments / 0