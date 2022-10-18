ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, IA

Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years

Low flows of the North Raccoon River in Carroll County have exposed substantial amounts of river bed. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of man who stabbed mother in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building. A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.
SIOUX CITY, IA

