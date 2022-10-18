Read full article on original website
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
Low flows of the North Raccoon River in Carroll County have exposed substantial amounts of river bed. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of man who stabbed mother in Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building. A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.
Cathedral of the Epiphany hosts first 'White Mass' for health workers in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- The Cathedral of the Epiphany and Bishop R. Walker Nickless on Tuesday held the first-ever "White Mass," celebrating healthcare workers, to be held in Sioux City. The date of the Mass coincided with the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician, according to a press release from...
