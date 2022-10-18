SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building. A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.

