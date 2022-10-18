Read full article on original website
Related
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
thecomeback.com
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
Charles Barkley gets trolled by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson during a recent episode of Inside the NBA show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy is being investigated for improper workplace conduct.
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
Taylor Rooks delighted fans with his social media presence during 2022-23 NBA opening night.
Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said he will play in Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Patriots starter scrubs references to team from social media
Isaiah Wynn has not lived up to expectations since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round back in 2018, and the offensive lineman may be sensing that his time with the team is nearing its end. Wynn has struggled mightily in his six starts this season, particularly...
Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama turns heads in first career NBA start
Santi Aldama delivered a big performance in his first NBA start for the Grizzlies, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal notes. Filling in for injured Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2021 first-round pick supplied 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes while guarding the Knicks’ Julius Randle. “It was more about knowing his game, knowing his tendencies and being ready to absorb contact,” Aldama said. “It’s not easy, but I think I did a pretty good job overall.”
And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0