Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA

LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama turns heads in first career NBA start

Santi Aldama delivered a big performance in his first NBA start for the Grizzlies, Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal notes. Filling in for injured Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2021 first-round pick supplied 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes while guarding the Knicks’ Julius Randle. “It was more about knowing his game, knowing his tendencies and being ready to absorb contact,” Aldama said. “It’s not easy, but I think I did a pretty good job overall.”
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

