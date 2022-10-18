ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns: Landry Shamet Injury Update

Shamet’s injury isn’t expected to carry over for an extensive amount of time. The 25-year-old guard is entering his second season with the Suns, which gives him the flexibility of knowing Phoenix’s schematics. Still, the bench will have a fairly new look this year for the Suns....
ClutchPoints

Suns’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns are once again pursuing the franchise’s first NBA title. In 2020-21, they got very close but fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Phoenix had the best record in the league at 64-18. Unfortunately, the last taste in fans’ mouths was sour due to a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Mavericks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Footprint Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Suns finished last year at 64-18 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Dallas was on the positive side of .500 (52-30) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
