The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Footprint Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Suns finished last year at 64-18 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Dallas was on the positive side of .500 (52-30) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO