Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Returns From Injury, Expected to Play vs. Pitt

The redshirt senior had to miss the Cardinals' previous game at Virginia with "concussion-like symptoms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hosts Pitt this weekend, arguably their most valuable player will be making his return to action.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that quarterback Malik Cunningham, who had to miss the Cardinals' most recent game at Virginia, is back at practice and is in line to play against the Panthers.

"He got healed up (over the bye week), and he's ready to go," Satterfield said. "He practiced Sunday, had a good practice, and will practice this afternoon and be ready to go this week. He's progressed well, and is ready to go."

In Louisville's 34-33 loss at Boston College, Cunningham took two separate blows to the head in the second half, with the latter resulting in him missing the final three drives of the game. He had been described as "day-to-day" with "concussion-like symptoms" in the days leading up to the Virginia game, but did not make the trip to Charlottesville, snapping a school record 40-straight quarterback starts.

Brock Domann, a former JUCO product, got the start under center against the Cavaliers. He helped lead the Cardinals to a 34-17 comeback victory, throwing 17-of-30 for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Domann's performance against Virginia inspired a debate amongst the Louisville fanbase as to who should be the Cardinals' starting quarterback moving forward.

So far this season, the Montgomery, Ala. has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; and has also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Panthers is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

