ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Returns From Injury, Expected to Play vs. Pitt

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNYQX_0idgLrZi00

The redshirt senior had to miss the Cardinals' previous game at Virginia with "concussion-like symptoms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hosts Pitt this weekend, arguably their most valuable player will be making his return to action.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that quarterback Malik Cunningham, who had to miss the Cardinals' most recent game at Virginia, is back at practice and is in line to play against the Panthers.

"He got healed up (over the bye week), and he's ready to go," Satterfield said. "He practiced Sunday, had a good practice, and will practice this afternoon and be ready to go this week. He's progressed well, and is ready to go."

In Louisville's 34-33 loss at Boston College, Cunningham took two separate blows to the head in the second half, with the latter resulting in him missing the final three drives of the game. He had been described as "day-to-day" with "concussion-like symptoms" in the days leading up to the Virginia game, but did not make the trip to Charlottesville, snapping a school record 40-straight quarterback starts.

Brock Domann, a former JUCO product, got the start under center against the Cavaliers. He helped lead the Cardinals to a 34-17 comeback victory, throwing 17-of-30 for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Domann's performance against Virginia inspired a debate amongst the Louisville fanbase as to who should be the Cardinals' starting quarterback moving forward.

So far this season, the Montgomery, Ala. has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; and has also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Panthers is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Konata Mumpfield, Pitt’s leading receiver, will be a game-time decision Saturday night. —U of L safety Nicario Harper, who transferred in from Jacksonville State this season, has entered the transfer portal. —Some bad news for tomorrow night: Louisville is 3-6 in its first game...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live

Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gallery: Louisville Live at Slugger Field

Perfect autumn weather helped establish a great setting for Louisville Live at Slugger Field on Friday night. The annual event, now in its fourth season, has become the defacto start of college basketball for CardNation. With approximately 10,000 fans in attendance, as well as a strong contingent of former players...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals

Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville WBB Rises To The Top In Preaseason Poll

Junior guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals to the top of the charts. Head Coach Jeff Walz enters his sixteenth season at the helm of the Louisville women’s basketball program. He is the winningest coach in program history with a record of 414-113 and seeks to improve that record through 2028 with the announcement of his recent contract extension.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said during media day

The University of Louisville basketball program held its annual media day on Thursday afternoon. First-year head coach Kenny Payne met with the media for more than 25 minutes in the press room at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on campus and then the Cardinals' took a team photo in the practice gym. The players then met with the media for about 45 minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday

U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)

The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville. The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy