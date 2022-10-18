Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Columnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native Identity
Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather’s passing, a writer has come forward with claims that the celebrated activist and former actress spent her life fraudulently posing as a Native American. Littlefeather died on Oct. 2 of metastasized breast cancer at age 75. In a piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Open Forum opinion section on Saturday, Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Dakota) alleges that Littlefeather, who cemented her pop culture legacy when she took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, was of Mexican and white descent. During her lifetime, Littlefeather, whose birth name...
daystech.org
Journey to China: Adventure in AI-tech
High-quality growth has been highlighted within the twentieth CPC National Congress. And innovation in science and expertise will proceed to play a key position. Today, synthetic intelligence in China is growing quickly and is extensively utilized in lots of areas. This time, the protagonist of Thought Bubble, who learn lots about China’s AI growth, traveled to China. Let’s click on his Vlog to see what occurred to him with the AI gizmos in China!
daystech.org
Portland band YACHT experiments with artificial intelligence and music
In 2019, the band YACHT launched an album referred to as “Chain Tripping.” Every piece of the album was created by synthetic intelligence: the music, the lyrics, the album artwork and the title. The band members, who come from Portland and Astoria, additionally made a documentary concerning the course of of making the album. It’s referred to as The Computer Accent, and it’s enjoying this week at PAM CUT. Lead singer Claire Evans joins us to elucidate what AI can do for music, and what it will possibly’t.
daystech.org
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Standard Hotel Room Tour in 3D / VR at Walt Disney World
Below is a digital tour of an ordinary resort room at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World. The normal rooms at this resort can sleep as much as 4 company. We really feel that it’s vital to have the ability to take a look on the within your resort room earlier than you e-book it, particularly if you happen to’re touring with little ones, so we now have captured 3D footage of a wide range of the obtainable resort classes on the Walt Disney World Resort. These excursions will let you just about step into the room whereas scrolling round to view each sq. inch of the complete house. Enjoy!
Comments / 0