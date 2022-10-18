ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos Under $1 With Explosive Potential

Polygon is making tremendous progress with corporate adoption. Stellar is setting its sights on shaking up traditional financial services and the remittance industry. Chiliz is the leader in the nascent but lucrative fan token industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
u.today

Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood’s price target might be outlandish, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company’s beaten-down valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
cryptoslate.com

Nested made DeFi accessible to all

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The wilderness of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its consequent lack of accessibility has warded-off too many potential users from centralized finance (CeFi). The latter makes the possibility of mass adoption all but a sweet dream.

