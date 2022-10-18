Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
A crypto challenge for lawyers: How to cite blockchains and NFTs?
In a first for the legal world, a citation guide will explain how to cite smart contracts, NFTs, and other elements of the blockchain.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos Under $1 With Explosive Potential
Polygon is making tremendous progress with corporate adoption. Stellar is setting its sights on shaking up traditional financial services and the remittance industry. Chiliz is the leader in the nascent but lucrative fan token industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
u.today
Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says These Catalysts Will Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto Assets Out of Bear Market
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is singling out one catalyst that he predicts will end the prevailing crypto downturn. Asked by a Bloomberg TV host in a new interview what will get Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) out of the bear market, Novogratz says that for the flagship crypto asset, it is the macro-environment.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood’s price target might be outlandish, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company’s beaten-down valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
cryptoslate.com
Nested made DeFi accessible to all
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The wilderness of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its consequent lack of accessibility has warded-off too many potential users from centralized finance (CeFi). The latter makes the possibility of mass adoption all but a sweet dream.
Comments / 0