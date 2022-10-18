Read full article on original website
Red Oak council discusses possible transient merchant ordinance amendments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking into the best way to provide food truck regulations in the community. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council heard a farmer's market recap from Co-Market Manager Maggie McQuown. This year, McQuown says multiple food trucks, which would abide by the city's peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance, had expressed interest in participating in the market. However, McQuown says the regulation is outdated as it was written well before food trucks had become overly popular.
Administrator evaluation form sparks debate amongst Red Oak council
(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
State Auditor releases annual report for Page County
(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Page County. The report covers fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. State Auditor Rob Sand notes the county's revenues totaled just over $18.2 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year, while expenses totaled roughly $17.5 million, a 39.2% increase. The report indicates the increase in revenues and expenses is due primarily to U.S. Department of Agriculture funds for an emergency watershed protection program and the related expenses for completion of those projects.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
Meet the Candidates: Tom Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to Close
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman is scheduled to begin soon. Contractors plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, November 2nd. During the closure, the bridge will be replaced and guardrails will be updated. A box culvert...
Essex, Hamburg post enrollment gains
(Essex/Hamburg) -- Officials in at least two KMAland school districts are celebrating the latest enrollment figures. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Figures from the Essex School District show a total enrollment of 198 students--up 18 over last school year. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Essex and Hamburg school districts. Wells tells KMA News 20 students open enrolled into the Essex district this year. Still, he says the enrollment hike is something to be excited about.
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Water main break prompts boil advisory for portion of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A portion of Shenandoah has been placed until a boil advisory following a water main break. City officials say a water main break occurred Tuesday on A Avenue north of Ferguson Road. Residents on East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah have been placed under a boil advisory/bottled water advisory until repairs are made and test sample results are received, which is typically 24-48 hours.
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
Yields better than expected in dry Southwest Iowa
GLENWOOD, Iowa — John Stouder got an early start to harvest as he picked corn Sept. 30 near here in Mills County. By Oct. 12, the Southwest Iowa farmer was nearly done with beans but had about 700 acres of corn yet to harvest. Rain has been scarce in...
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
Mary A. Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
Shen schools seek student-parent activities buy-in
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities. Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
Rev. Richard Hogan, 89, previously of Council Bluffs
Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Family will Direct Memorials. Funeral Home:. Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Notes:...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
