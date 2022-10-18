ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police activity in NW Miami-Dade prompts campus lockdown

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Police activity prompts campus lockdown

MIAMI -- A lockdown was put in place Tuesday afternoon for an educational campus because of police activity in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities.

Officials at Thena Crowder Early Childhood & Diagnostic Center, located at 757 NW 66th Street, confirmed to CBS 4 News that a lockdown was in place because of the police investigation.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about their investigation.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers at a nearby fuel station.

CBS Miami

1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Undercover officer shot at in Miami Beach investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami. According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity

LAUDERHILL -- A South Florida elementary school was placed on lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said.  BSO said that at approximately 12 p.m., they received a call of shots fired near the 2600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, which is near Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill, where another shots fired call was received. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Lauderhill police officers responded. Authorities said a perimeter was established, and the elementary school was placed on lockdown as units investigated the incident. Detectives say the area was canvassed, no injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation continues.
LAUDERHILL, FL
calleochonews.com

Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people

Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

South Dade Justice Center evacuated after reports of strange odor

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Dade Justice Center in Cutler Bay had to be evacuated after reports of a suspicious smell. On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., officials evacuated the building due to a strange odor that filtered through the air vents. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the...
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade back open after fatal crash

MIAMI -- A woman was killed early Friday when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting officials to close all southbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.Lanes reopened after being shut down for over four hours but there were significant delays.The Florida Highway Patrol said in an email statement that the crash occurred at 2:15 a.m. near Mile Marker 2/SW 312th Street.The FHP said the left side of the woman's white 2013 Buick collided first into a concrete barrier before the impact of the crash knocked the vehicle into a right guardrail. Investigators said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and struck the steering wheel during the crash. The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene while a man sitting in the front seat received minor injuries, officials said.Shortly before 6 a.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene but it was not known when the freeway lanes would reopen.Motorists were being detoured to US Highway 1 while the lanes were shut down.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Several Miami-Dade areas reporting fish kill

MIAMI - More fish kills have been reported in Miami-Dade County over the past few days. The areas affected include Bayfront Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, and North Miami Beach, so far. The Miami Waterkeeper tells CBS 4 that several thousand fish have reportedly washed up on shore. Waterkeeper Rachel Silverstein said, "We're very concerned that this could grow and escalate. We are now starting to see regular fish kills in Biscayne bay, where it was a rare event previously." The Mayor of Miami Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement, "Our Bay is very fragile, from decades of neglect...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

