Police activity in NW Miami-Dade prompts campus lockdown
MIAMI -- A lockdown was put in place Tuesday afternoon for an educational campus because of police activity in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities.
Officials at Thena Crowder Early Childhood & Diagnostic Center, located at 757 NW 66th Street, confirmed to CBS 4 News that a lockdown was in place because of the police investigation.
Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about their investigation.
Live video from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers at a nearby fuel station.
Comments / 0