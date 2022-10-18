Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Android Users Can Finally ‘Like’ Messages From iPhones
Texting between Android and iPhones isn’t at all times the smoothest expertise. Photos and movies get pixelated, messages from Android customers present up because the dreaded inexperienced chat bubble on iPhone, after which there are emoji reactions. When an iPhone person hits the thumbs up or coronary heart response emoji, that doesn’t translate to Android, and reveals up as an ungainly textual content description of the emoji as a substitute.
daystech.org
Android’s iPhone? Next joke! Issues when switching to Pixel 7 make me rethink Google’s promises
Switching from iPhone to Android or vice versa has at all times been a sizzling subject within the tech world – what you win, what you lose, what’s higher, and what’s worse on every platform has been dividing opinions without end now. However, what in the event you’ve already determined to change to Pixel and also you’re coming from an iPhone and even an older Pixel?
daystech.org
Check out our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week
GETTR (iOS & Android) Want to interrupt away from mainstream social media and leap aboard a brand new platform that filters out all of the trash? GETTR intends to supply a paradigm shift by providing an inspiring and optimistic social media platform for everybody, the place freedom of impartial thought is supported, and there’s no concern of political censorship.
daystech.org
Apple iOS 16.1 release date confirmed
After Apple earlier introduced that it is lastly going to launch the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24…. After Apple earlier introduced that it is lastly going to launch the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24, it was speculated that the corporate’s iOS 16.1 is likely to be outed on the identical time and now the American tech big has confirmed the identical.
daystech.org
Tech News LIVE Updates Today: iOS 16.1 launch date, discounts on Apple iPhones, and more
These 5 free web sites can do all the things from utilizing an AI to resolve complicated equations, creating bots that may automate duties, present you strolling excursions of cities and way more. Check the checklist here- These 5 COOL free websites can do the Unthinkable! Check the list.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14
Smartphone customers are spoilt for selection relating to wonderful gadgets this 12 months. No sooner had Apple introduced the iPhone 14 in September than Google adopted it with the Pixel 7, which, very like its iOS rival, takes the options that had made its predecessors such in style gadgets and provides just a few additional for good measure. On prime of the excellent digicam and lengthy battery lifetime of earlier generations, it throws in compatibility with the newly revealed Pixel Watch whereas it additionally affords an attractively redesigned rear digicam module.
daystech.org
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
daystech.org
Kanye to buy Parler, TikTok’s adult-only streams, BeReal’s B round • TechCrunch
Global app spending reached $65 billion within the first half of 2022, up solely barely from the $64.4 billion throughout the identical interval in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But total, the app economic system is constant to develop, having produced a record variety of downloads and shopper spending throughout each the iOS and Google Play shops mixed in 2021, in response to the latest year-end reports. Global spending throughout iOS and Google Play final yr was $133 billion, and customers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
daystech.org
Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
daystech.org
The Weekly Authority: Pixel 7 payments pain
⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority e-newsletter that breaks down the highest Android and tech information from the week. The 217th version right here, with Google Pixel 7 funds points, Galaxy S23 specs, nice information for Silent Hill followers, and extra. 🎮 I’m actually excited on the...
daystech.org
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung could have a brand new AR (augmented actuality) product within the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in improvement with the mannequin quantity SM-I120, however particulars are scarce. It is probably going a pair of AR glasses, although we will’t rule out the potential for a extra subtle headset.
daystech.org
Apple has missed the mark with the new ‘budget’ iPad
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates the entire Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we predict it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
daystech.org
whatsapp news: Whatsapp will stop running on certain phones after Diwali. Check if your phone is on the list
With over 2 billion lively month-to-month customers worldwide, Whatsapp is among the most used apps. This prompt messaging platform has over 500 million accounts in India. Several customers will change greetings, movies, and pictures on the app because the Diwali season is across the nook. However, chances are you’ll be...
daystech.org
Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows
LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Streaming large Netflix has opened a Los Angeles retailer that it hopes will mix retail remedy with an “immersive” expertise for followers of its fashionable “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” reveals. The retailer –...
daystech.org
Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more
Apple has not too long ago launched the most recent iOS replace for its iPhone however numerous customers are unable to entry the Face ID as a biometric unlock on their gadgets. Hence, it was reported that the most recent iOS 15.7.1 has been dealing with a number of bugs.
daystech.org
YouTube Music Update Brings 7-Day Stats & More
Sometimes, we simply wish to know the way obsessed we’re with an album or an artist. Fortunately, YouTube Music has come out with its 7-Day stats function as a part of its bi-monthly function drop, in keeping with 9To5Google. As you’ll be able to inform, this function will present...
daystech.org
AirPods Max active noise cancellation pared down by newest firmware
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. There have been solely anecdotal experiences about AirPods Max having much less efficient Active Noise Cancellation since May’s firmware replace — till now. In May, Apple released firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro,...
daystech.org
Apple M2 Mac Mini: Here’s everything we know so far
Back in 2020, Apple launched the primary Mac Mini powered by the in-house developed M1 chip. Since then, the hearsay mill has its eyes on the M2 Mac Mini. While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman advised that we’d see the M2-powered Mac Mini someday in November this 12 months, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo advised we might not see one earlier than someday in 2023.
daystech.org
VR Company Jokes About Workers Showing up to Virtual Office
While the notion of a ‘metaverse’ has dominated tech headlines ever since Facebook swapped its identify for Meta, to this point, the precise implementation of metaverse software program has did not discover a foothold in on a regular basis tradition. Of Facebook’s almost 3 billion users, solely about...
Comments / 0