Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
HunterGirl Gives Us Her Take on Those Noah Thompson Rumors, Her New Single and Life After 'American Idol'
Life has been amazing and crazy for HunterGirl since finishing as the runner-up on last season’s American Idol, because second place was all it took to make one of her lifelong dreams come true when she landed a record deal with Broken Bow, BMG and 19. The runner-up is...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Clayton News Daily
Big Daddy Kane Guest Stars on the Next Episode of 'The Equalizer'
In "One Percenters," this week's episode of The Equalizer, a local motorcycle club seeks Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Grammy Award-winning rapper and hip-hop star Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, the founder of the motorcycle club.
Clayton News Daily
Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces on All the Times She Kissed Colin Farrell on 'The Ellen Show' in New Video
Ellen DeGeneres is looking back on her memories with Colin Farrell on The Ellen Show, which seemed to always involve some lip locking. The comedian—who officially retired her famous talk show earlier this year—shared a throwback montage video to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 19, while reminiscing on all of unlikely shared kisses over the years.
Comments / 0