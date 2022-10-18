ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Daddy Kane Guest Stars on the Next Episode of 'The Equalizer'

In "One Percenters," this week's episode of The Equalizer, a local motorcycle club seeks Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Grammy Award-winning rapper and hip-hop star Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, the founder of the motorcycle club.

