CT contracting watchdog close to adding investigative team
For its entire 15-year history, the state’s contracting watchdog agency has been a shell operation, battling to secure funds to hire an actual investigative staff. And while the State Contracting Standards Board finally won that fight in May, it is well into its fourth month of the new fiscal year with no investigative team in place — though officials say that’s about to change.
Delinquent's derelict family gets rich at public expense
What happens in Connecticut when a 15-year-old lives in a home with abusive and neglectful parents, drug abuse, and violence, ends up on the street, joins his friends in car thefts, gets high on marijuana, steals another car, leads police on a chase, drives the wrong way on a one-way street, strikes other cars, is cornered in a parking lot, puts the car into reverse to escape, knocks over an officer, and is fatally shot by him?
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. The...
Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Learning from a Survivor
- For Julie Lycksell, a wife, a mother and retired operating room nurse from Long Island, NY, Feb. 6, 1998, is a date she will never forget. On that day, only two days after her actual birthday, Julie celebrates her “re-birthday” -- marking the day she nearly died from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
Schmidt secures postseason bid for Rockville
Jenna Schmidt and the Rockville High girls soccer team worked overtime Wednesday night and their efforts will lengthen the Rams’ season. Schmidt’s goal with 1:22 left in overtime lifted Rockville to a 1-0 win over host Stafford and clinched the Rams’ spot in the Class L state tournament.
