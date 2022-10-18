ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Ron Rivera names starting QB after Carson Wentz injury

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made a decision on Tuesday as to who will start at quarterback in the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera announced on Tuesday that veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders this week for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off

The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'

Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
NJ.com

Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA

