Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Valley Breeze
Beverly A. Russell – Woonsocket
Beverly A. (DiCesare) Russell 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Robert J. Russell of Woonsocket. Beverly and Robert celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June 30th.
Valley Breeze
Lesley J. Mathews – Lincoln
Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
Valley Breeze
Derek J. Driscoll – Lincoln
Derek J. Driscoll, 39, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, the beloved son of Kevin F. Driscoll of Lincoln and the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
3 stabbed, seriously injured in Providence
The incident happened on Indiana Avenue just before 10 p.m.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of breaking into Cranston ATM
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into an ATM machine in Cranston earlier this week. Adam Corbin, 35, has been charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, reckless driving and eluding police. On Wednesday, Cranston police responded just after 10 p.m. to calls...
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
iheart.com
Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania
The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
ABC6.com
2 Warwick families support charities with haunted houses
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two families in Warwick are donating to charity with contributions they collect from their haunted houses. Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Anthony Moussally tells ABC 6 News their haunted house had over 100 attendees last night. Fred Moussally and his son Anthony...
Valley Breeze
See Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses at the Stadium
WOONSOCKET – Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses are a horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances. According to event organizers, their eclectic and rowdy style crosses several genres, from big band and swing to rock and blues, combining original music from their two albums with tail-shakin’ and foot stompin’ favorites from the five-decade career of Louis Prima Sr.
Missing New Bedford man found
Police thanked everyone who shared the department's social media post and their support.
rimonthly.com
A Murder of Crows: Retracing Edgar Allan Poe’s Steps in Providence
In a scene that might have sprung from the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe, a murder of crows erupts into the night over Benefit Street in Providence. The famous writer, as it turns out, was familiar with the neighborhood, once courting its resident poet, Sarah Helen Whitman. The two were often seen at the Providence Athenaeum, where — like the raven in his famous poem — Poe’s bust presides from a perch above the door. “Her mother and friends were against the match, so it took some convincing for her to agree to marry him,” says Robin Wetherill, the library’s director of membership and external relations, adding a condition of the engagement was that Poe stop drinking. Two days before their scheduled Christmas wedding, a messenger delivered a note to Whitman in the library revealing her fiance had failed to keep his promise. Heartbroken, she called off the nuptials. The pair never saw each other again — Poe died ten months later under mysterious circumstances — but his ghost is said to still roam the library stacks. He’s also rumored to have cursed the fountain outside so those who drink from it are bound to return to Providence. (Wetherill insists Poe, who died before its construction, could not have cursed the fountain, though no one would argue Rhode Islanders are loath to leave their state.) “I love to think that if there was a ghost of Poe out there, that he would occasionally stop by,” she says. To browse, perhaps. But to set foot where two lovers once wandered … arm in arm? Nevermore.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • Women & Infants Hospital will be visiting the Mancini Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., providing an informational session on breast health. Registration is required for the presentation. All are welcome.
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
