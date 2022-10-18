ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Valley Breeze

Beverly A. Russell – Woonsocket

Beverly A. (DiCesare) Russell 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Robert J. Russell of Woonsocket. Beverly and Robert celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June 30th.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Lesley J. Mathews – Lincoln

Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Derek J. Driscoll – Lincoln

Derek J. Driscoll, 39, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, the beloved son of Kevin F. Driscoll of Lincoln and the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
LINCOLN, RI
Atlas Obscura

Cranston Street Armory

The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of breaking into Cranston ATM

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into an ATM machine in Cranston earlier this week. Adam Corbin, 35, has been charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, reckless driving and eluding police. On Wednesday, Cranston police responded just after 10 p.m. to calls...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania

The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 Warwick families support charities with haunted houses

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two families in Warwick are donating to charity with contributions they collect from their haunted houses. Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Anthony Moussally tells ABC 6 News their haunted house had over 100 attendees last night. Fred Moussally and his son Anthony...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

See Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses at the Stadium

WOONSOCKET – Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses are a horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances. According to event organizers, their eclectic and rowdy style crosses several genres, from big band and swing to rock and blues, combining original music from their two albums with tail-shakin’ and foot stompin’ favorites from the five-decade career of Louis Prima Sr.
WOONSOCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

A Murder of Crows: Retracing Edgar Allan Poe’s Steps in Providence

In a scene that might have sprung from the imagination of Edgar Allan Poe, a murder of crows erupts into the night over Benefit Street in Providence. The famous writer, as it turns out, was familiar with the neighborhood, once courting its resident poet, Sarah Helen Whitman. The two were often seen at the Providence Athenaeum, where — like the raven in his famous poem — Poe’s bust presides from a perch above the door. “Her mother and friends were against the match, so it took some convincing for her to agree to marry him,” says Robin Wetherill, the library’s director of membership and external relations, adding a condition of the engagement was that Poe stop drinking. Two days before their scheduled Christmas wedding, a messenger delivered a note to Whitman in the library revealing her fiance had failed to keep his promise. Heartbroken, she called off the nuptials. The pair never saw each other again — Poe died ten months later under mysterious circumstances — but his ghost is said to still roam the library stacks. He’s also rumored to have cursed the fountain outside so those who drink from it are bound to return to Providence. (Wetherill insists Poe, who died before its construction, could not have cursed the fountain, though no one would argue Rhode Islanders are loath to leave their state.) “I love to think that if there was a ghost of Poe out there, that he would occasionally stop by,” she says. To browse, perhaps. But to set foot where two lovers once wandered … arm in arm? Nevermore.
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

At the Mancini Center

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • Women & Infants Hospital will be visiting the Mancini Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., providing an informational session on breast health. Registration is required for the presentation. All are welcome.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
ATTLEBORO, MA

