ATLANTA, GA (October 21, 2022) – The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, GA is pleased to announce two exciting new hires. Anca Flynn will serve as the hotel’s Director of Restaurant and Beverage programs, and Thomas Davis will serve as the Executive Chef of the hotel’s three unique concepts: The Betty, Willow Bar, and St. Julep.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO