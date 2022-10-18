ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard, NH

Comments / 3

Related
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
insideedition.com

Family Passes Down Same Wedding Dress for 7 Decades

These brides all share something in common. They all got married in the same wedding dress. Eight women from one family have worn the same wedding gown over the past seven decades. The tradition started with Adele Larson, who purchased the satin gown for her wedding in 1950 for $100. She then passed it on to her sister Ellie, who also then passed along the dress to her other sister. Seventy-two years later, Serena became the eighth bride and third generation to wear the family heirloom at her wedding.
DoYouRemember?

Bride Continues With Her Wedding After Groom Doesn’t Show

Life is a combination of sweet and happy moments as well as disappointments. How people react and handle situations goes a long way and reflects how well they can continuously stay happy despite broken promises, trauma, losing a loved one or dealing with financial crises and failed relationships. However, how does an abandoned bride seek happiness on her wedding day?
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
HAWAII STATE
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Mini Honeymoon With Joshua Hall Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.” The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Aisle say! Heartwarming moment bride, 26, is surprised by mother who travelled 700 MILES to help her pick out her dream wedding dress

Picking out a wedding dress is an emotional experience for many brides - but Devan Williamson had more reason than most to fight back tears during her appointment. While trying on gowns at Lia Bella Bridal Salon in Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this year, the newlywed, 26, was surprised by her mother Diana - who travelled over 700 miles just to be there for her daughter.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy