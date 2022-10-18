Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
Nevada Appeal
Nevada adds 3,600 jobs in September
Nevada businesses added back 3,600 jobs in September with Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City all reporting gains. The state has now added 66,600 jobs over the past year, bringing the total employment level to 1.46 million. The state unemployment rate remains at 4.4 percent, the same as it was...
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County commissioners to discuss garbage collection
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners on Thursday will review a request for proposal for the Solid Waste Franchise agreement. Approving the RFP document is the first step in soliciting proposals for the garbage collection contract. Proposals will be reviewed and the winner will be selected at a later meeting.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
nnbw.com
Dayton fire claims historic buildings
Three historic buildings burned down in Old Town Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in an Oct. 13 blaze, according to Rich Harvey, fire chief of Central Lyon County Fire. “It was on Main Street in what’s called Old Town Dayton,” said Harvey by phone on Wednesday. “Three buildings were involved, Fox and two buildings east.”
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: Carson Tahoe Health phone system restored
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service. "We are happy to share that as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health experienced a temporary telephone network issue earlier in the day affecting nearly all calls throughout the system and was utilizing other methods of communication to connect with patients for urgent matters."
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28600
The applicant submitted a statement signed under penalty of perjury that the applicant is not changing his or her. the publication of this Notice.
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
Nevada Appeal
Fire watch Friday, freeze watch Saturday for Carson City
Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe are under a fire watch starting Friday at 11 p.m. and running until Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by a freeze watch starting Saturday at 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fire watch is due to forecast winds from the southwest at...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
