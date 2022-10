WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Wake Forest past Boston College 43-15 on Saturday. The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked crisp in their third consecutive victory. “I don’t think it was our cleanest game,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “But we won an ACC game by 28 points.” All of Hartman’s touchdown throws — including two each to Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards.

