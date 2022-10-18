BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It shouldn't keep happening. Bryant Fitzgerald understands that, believes that, works to prevent that. As a veteran safety with an impressive resume (57 career games, 163 tackles, four interceptions), he KNOWS Indiana has a defense built to win games. And if it plays to its potential, victories will come again, perhaps as soon as Saturday when the Hoosiers (3-4) play at Rutgers (3-3). "It's about having that confidence, that swagger when you take the field that nobody can play with us," he says. "It's thinking, we're the best of the best. It's communication and making sure everyone is on the same page. Rally to the ball."

