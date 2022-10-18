Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Finish First Round of Williams Cup
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Indiana men's golf team is in ninth place after 18 holes of golf at The Williams Cup on Friday. As a team, the Hoosiers shot a 16-over 304 at the Eagle Point Golf Club. Tournament host and No. 8 North Carolina lead the tournament after...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Climbs Two Spots in Team Standings
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Indiana men's golf team moved up a spot in the team standings and sit eighth overall at The Williams Cup. As a team, the Hoosiers shot an 11-over 299 in the second round on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Club. Tournament host and No....
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Takes Down No. 25 Michigan for First Ranked Victory since 2019
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Indiana Volleyball team (11-10, 4-5) finally got its marquee win of the 2022 season on Friday evening. After pushing No. 9 Purdue to five sets and taking No. 21 Western Kentucky and No. 6 Ohio State to four sets, the Hoosiers turned the tide in Ann Arbor, taking down No. 25 Michigan 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23) at Cliff Keen Arena.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Indiana Welcomes No. 2 Wildcats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eighteenth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (7-2-4, 3-1-3 B1G) is set to host the No. 2-ranked and undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (8-0-5, 3-0-3 Sun Belt) Saturday (Oct. 22) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium, where the Hoosiers have not lost all year. The match will be streamed...
iuhoosiers.com
Field Hockey Falls in Close Loss to Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana lost in dramatic fashion to No. 18 Ohio State, 2-1, at home on Friday afternoon. The loss takes Indiana's record down to 8-9 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play. KEY MOMENTS. • Indiana broke through with the first score of the game...
iuhoosiers.com
Versatile Henderson Makes His IU Offensive Mark
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Josh Henderson is a running back. There's no doubting that. Consider the way he shrinks a room just by entering it. The Indiana senior is listed at 5-11 and 215 pounds with a physique that looks like it could survive a sledgehammer attack. And yet, this...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Earns Preseason All-American Nod from CBS Sports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team, it was announced on Thursday afternoon. He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac. Jackson-Davis was also...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Athletics Celebrates Naming of Deborah Tobias Field as the Home of IU Field Hockey
Bloomington, Indiana –IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson was joined by benefactors Deborah and Randall Tobias, members of the IU Field Hockey program, and other athletic department officials Thursday to officially celebrate the naming of Deborah Tobias Field as the home of IU Field Hockey. Deborah...
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes Named To Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has been named one of 20 players to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The annual award recognizes the top centers in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
iuhoosiers.com
‘Swagger’ Could Play a Big Role Against Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It shouldn't keep happening. Bryant Fitzgerald understands that, believes that, works to prevent that. As a veteran safety with an impressive resume (57 career games, 163 tackles, four interceptions), he KNOWS Indiana has a defense built to win games. And if it plays to its potential, victories will come again, perhaps as soon as Saturday when the Hoosiers (3-4) play at Rutgers (3-3). "It's about having that confidence, that swagger when you take the field that nobody can play with us," he says. "It's thinking, we're the best of the best. It's communication and making sure everyone is on the same page. Rally to the ball."
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In front of a road trip to Rutgers, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time prior to the Hoosiers meeting with the Scarlet Knight on Big Ten Network at Noon. Below is a partial transcript of the Tom Allen press...
