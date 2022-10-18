ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwqjJ_0idgDNow00
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas couple found a huge surprise beneath their back yard. My San Antonio reported that Don and Debbie Davis own a ranch in northwestern Medina County.

The couple was working on placing the ranch in a conservation easement for the preservation of water. That's when the Edwards Aquifer Authority discovered a huge cavern on their property.

Debbie explained that it was found in a thick patch of bushes. She said in a report, "In their mapping process, they found this little depression that no one had ever seen before. It was back in a thick clump of brush and we'd never gone there. And sure enough, when we went to check it out, there was a sinkhole with a tiny opening that we had no idea it opened up to this enormous cavern."

Bexar Grotto , a group of cavers that have been exploring, educating, and conserving caves since 1983, came to the property to check it out. They widened the hole with the hole, using a lot of effort to get the team into the cavern.

The first person to see the cave , Bennett Lee , said that when the team used a flashlight to see inside the cavern it was just a "black void, which lead them to believe they were onto something.

Lee said, "Rare that you open up into a huge room that's a 70 foot drop. So yeah, it was really amazing to be the first one in there and just see this huge room."

Comments / 5

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy