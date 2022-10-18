ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in South Dakota

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in South Dakota. Although South Dakota is better known for Mount Rushmore and herds of buffalo, there are some great fishing spots in the state. The streams in the Black Hills have brown and brook trout fishing, the Missouri River has produced several record-breaking fish and Lake Oahe is also a popular fishing spot. Grab your gear and head out to one of the lucky fishing holes to try to break one of these records yourself. Here are the 10 biggest fish in South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Colder than normal winter predicted for South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service has released its winter weather outlook. Kelly Serr is at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. She talks about what the Upper Mlidwest can expect as we dive into the winter months just ahead…. The winter weather outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures expected...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mix 97-3

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in West Virginia

West Virginia is a great state for outdoor activities due to its mountains, forests, wetlands, and open plain habitats. Over 300 trails and 35 state parks are located in the state, allowing for endless opportunities for biking, or hiking. Here you will learn about the longest biking trail in West Virginia, often considered one of the best trails in America.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
FLORENCE, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
a-z-animals.com

The 9 Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes in Montana

Montana’s geography is recognized for being contrasted with flatlands in the east and soaring mountains in the west. The top lakes in Montana range from enormous reservoirs to pools of water formed by glaciers, and they all perfectly capture the state’s untamed and rough landscape. More than 3,000 lakes and reservoirs may be found in the state. It may not be as abundant as Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes, but it sure reveals the state’s natural scenic beauty.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy