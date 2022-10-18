It was a long time ago, but last off-season I tried to put together a roster for the 2022 Royals that I felt could compete without getting ridiculous on trades or free agents. You can’t see it now because of the new commenting system, but I took a lot of heat for suggesting that Vinnie Pasquantino was ready to hit big league pitching immediately and that Nick Pratto probably needed a bit more seasoning. Everyone was used to hearing about Pratto and felt I was being insane to suggest that he could somehow be leapfrogged by another prospect. I’ll actually argue that I think Nick showed more in his MLB debut than he could have and that I still think he has a bright future. But Pasquantino did more than enough to show that I actually got it very, very right when I said he was the guy to go to at the start of the season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO