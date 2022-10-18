ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 20, 2022

T.J. Sikkema finishes his Arizona Fall League stint with a strong four-inning outing:. Sikkema, Kansas City’s No. 16 prospect, wraps up his Fall League campaign with a 2.45 ERA over three starts. He notched the win in his first two outings, but his final start in the desert marked his first without any earned runs crossing the dish since July 10, when he was a member of the Yankees’ High-A affiliate.
Royals Review

2022 season in review: Vinnie Pasquantino

It was a long time ago, but last off-season I tried to put together a roster for the 2022 Royals that I felt could compete without getting ridiculous on trades or free agents. You can’t see it now because of the new commenting system, but I took a lot of heat for suggesting that Vinnie Pasquantino was ready to hit big league pitching immediately and that Nick Pratto probably needed a bit more seasoning. Everyone was used to hearing about Pratto and felt I was being insane to suggest that he could somehow be leapfrogged by another prospect. I’ll actually argue that I think Nick showed more in his MLB debut than he could have and that I still think he has a bright future. But Pasquantino did more than enough to show that I actually got it very, very right when I said he was the guy to go to at the start of the season.
Royals Review

Weekend Rumblings - News for October 22, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about the complicated debut season of Bobby Witt Jr. The overall line - .254/.294/.428 with a 99 wRC+ and 102 OPS+ - screams average. The broadcast, when hyping him up, stayed away from rate stats because rate stats don’t put him toward the top of the rookie class. Only Steven Kwan from the Guardians had more plate appearances than him and no rookie played more games. So the counting stats added up.
Royals Review

Royals to interview Phillies coach Dusty Wathan for managerial opening

The Royals will interview Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan for their managerial opening today, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. He writes that Wathan has already interviewed for the opening with the Miami Marlins. Dusty Wathan is the son of former Royals catcher and manager John Wathan,...
Royals Review

Royals Review Radio: The arbitration estimates episode

Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker look at the estimated arbitration salaries of 11 Royals to give our judgment on whether they should be tendered a contract. Greg also takes a look at Royals in the Arizona Fall League and we chime in on the new MLB playoff format.

